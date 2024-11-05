Celebrity brian cox Professor Brian Cox
We love both Brian Coxes and this tale of when they both booked into the same hotel was simply magnificent
If you asked us which Brian Cox we prefer – the much acclaimed actor or the multi-garlanded astrophysicist then we simply couldn’t give you an answer.
We like them both the same amount, and that about is a lot.
And we liked them even more when they appeared on BBC Breakfast a couple of years back.
INCREDIBLE SCENES ON BBC BREAKFAST pic.twitter.com/U9U2UJxOZa
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 18, 2022
Specially, we loved the bit when Cox – the actor – told the story of trying to check into a hotel where the other Brian Cox – the spaceman – was also booked in.
And it’s surely the best 50 seconds you’ll spend today.
When Brian Cox met Brian Cox on #BBCBreakfast.. and they told of a mix up over hotel rooms
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 18, 2022
Glorious!
‘I know neither of you, I don’t watch television.’
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
1.
BBC Breakfast booked both Brian Coxes into the same hotel, causing utter confusion. Absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/8U1XT5zBp0
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 18, 2022
2.
Producer: We’d like to book Brian Cox
Talent manager: Which one
Producer: Yes https://t.co/28U7an5gOT
— Ian Morris (@IanMorris78) November 18, 2022
3.
I hope the hotel got one of these: pic.twitter.com/gXSbPddonn
— Chris Baker ⚽️ (@mrbakerphysics) November 18, 2022
4.
This is utterly delightful. Incidentally, they are both brilliant guests on Full Disclosure. One already released, one coming soon. https://t.co/wDubRPaeEf
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 18, 2022
5.
I think the official plural is Brians Cox…
— James Naylor (@jimmy) November 18, 2022
6.
Surely this is going to create a tear in the time space continuum? https://t.co/cr9C87DHtl
— Raksha Dave (@Raksha_Digs) November 18, 2022
Last word to @ProfBrianCox.
I’m on @BBCBreakfast in the next hour talking about Black Holes – with the ‘other’ Brian Cox. One day I will tell the full story about me trying to check into the hotel last night. Confusion doesn’t begin to describe it. pic.twitter.com/mFoMOyYgbK
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) November 18, 2022
