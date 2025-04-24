Politics lee anderson Reform UK

A Reform supporter has suggested that 72p a week is all you need to spend for a child’s breakfast – 16 delicious takedowns

David Harris. Updated April 24th, 2025

You may remember when Reform MP, Lee Anderson, suggested back in 2023 that meals could be cooked from scratch for about ’30p per day’ as he argued against the amount of food banks in the country before he defected from the Tory Party. There’s no doubt that he remembers it himself, as he’s now commonly referred to as ’30p Lee’.

Well now a Reform supporter with a popular Twitter account has gone one better, suggesting in an argument against free breakfast clubs for school children that it’s possible for parents to make breakfast for their kids for just 72p per week. Or just over 10p per day!

She even suggested the ‘recipe’ that makes this possible. Over to you, Sandy of Suffolk.

A loaf of white bread in Aldi is 50p. A tin of baked beans or spaghetti hoops is 27p. Breakfast for a kid for a week.

Simple, yeah? People, however, had some reservations. Very entertaining reservations.

