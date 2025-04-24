A Reform supporter has suggested that 72p a week is all you need to spend for a child’s breakfast – 16 delicious takedowns

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

You may remember when Reform MP, Lee Anderson, suggested back in 2023 that meals could be cooked from scratch for about ’30p per day’ as he argued against the amount of food banks in the country before he defected from the Tory Party. There’s no doubt that he remembers it himself, as he’s now commonly referred to as ’30p Lee’.

Well now a Reform supporter with a popular Twitter account has gone one better, suggesting in an argument against free breakfast clubs for school children that it’s possible for parents to make breakfast for their kids for just 72p per week. Or just over 10p per day!

She even suggested the ‘recipe’ that makes this possible. Over to you, Sandy of Suffolk.

Simple, yeah? People, however, had some reservations. Very entertaining reservations.

1.

I make that 55 grams of beans on toast per day and a vitamin deficiency. — Daniel (@Dannyceres) April 22, 2025

2.

A spoonful of beans on dry toast for 7 days. They can drink the bean juice to sustain them between meals. — Harry Knowsall (@HarryKnowsall) April 23, 2025

3.

How do you make a tin last a week? Must be a big fucking tin. — Sam (@Sam_Eng22) April 22, 2025

4.

Are you suggesting a loaf of bread & one tin of spaghetti hoops lasting a week Outrageous! — Natalie Hood (@NatalieAHood) April 22, 2025

5.

That sounds like a nutritious start to the day. I wouldn't feed my dog that — Darran (@GrayzoGray) April 22, 2025

6.

Should we cook it? We need your guidance on this. — Some Guy (@in_bloke) April 22, 2025

7.

Mmm, hyper processed carbs with a side of hyper processed carbs in a sugary sauce! (Please don't feed children this on the regular) — Andrew Ward (@AndrewLeeWard) April 22, 2025

8.