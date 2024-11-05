‘What was your measure of unbridled luxury when you were a kid?’ – 21 signifiers of incredible opulence

Round Ups Twitter X

Now that we exist in a world where things like holidays to America and Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams are ten-a-penny, it’s hard to imagine how bleak and basic our lives were in ye olde pre-2000 days. Over on Twitter Dr Heidi Nicholl posed this question:

What was your measure of unbridled luxury when you were a kid? For my partner part baked dinner rolls are roughly equivalent to owning a yacht. — Dr Heidi Nicholl (@DrHeidiNicholl) November 1, 2024

And people were inspired to remember the stuff from their childhood that seemed outrageously posh at the time.

1.

Imperial Leather soap. Luxury! Even now, at 68, I feel a little indulgent for using it. — gurusculler ‍☠️ (@gurusculler) November 1, 2024

2.

A takeaway dinner whatever it was — Margot McLennan (@Gotwat31) November 1, 2024

3.

When I was six my parents bought a new car that had headrests, even in the back, and real velour — thewaternottherock (@offgridbear) November 1, 2024

4.

A kid with their own bedroom was a sign their family was very wealthy. (We had 4 kids and 3 adults in our 2 bedroom house). — Merilee Mann votedYES (@m_mann1) November 1, 2024

5.

Radio controlled toy cars. — Chris Jones (@Dr_CGJones) November 3, 2024

6.

Having full sky TV — Iggy Higgins (@Kaizen_49) November 1, 2024

7.

When someone had a soda stream — Lisa McNeil (@lisamcneil47) November 2, 2024

8.

For us, it was KFC. We never, ever got takeaway but when we would get it and it was KFC, my parents must've been having a rich week. Rich person's take away! — YelloBrb (@jeves_76) November 2, 2024

9.

Almonds at Christmas time! I love them, but they were very expensive when I was a kid, so we only had them at Christmas. — Dockergirl64 #ProudSewerRat ⚓ Gerry (@dockergirl53) November 1, 2024

10.

Profiteroles, especially if they were piled up in a wee pyramid — Josh More️‍⚧️ (@more_josh23) November 1, 2024

11.