‘What was your measure of unbridled luxury when you were a kid?’ – 21 signifiers of incredible opulence
Now that we exist in a world where things like holidays to America and Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams are ten-a-penny, it’s hard to imagine how bleak and basic our lives were in ye olde pre-2000 days. Over on Twitter Dr Heidi Nicholl posed this question:
What was your measure of unbridled luxury when you were a kid? For my partner part baked dinner rolls are roughly equivalent to owning a yacht.
— Dr Heidi Nicholl (@DrHeidiNicholl) November 1, 2024
And people were inspired to remember the stuff from their childhood that seemed outrageously posh at the time.
1.
Imperial Leather soap. Luxury! Even now, at 68, I feel a little indulgent for using it.
— gurusculler ☠️ (@gurusculler) November 1, 2024
2.
A takeaway dinner whatever it was
— Margot McLennan (@Gotwat31) November 1, 2024
3.
When I was six my parents bought a new car that had headrests, even in the back, and real velour
— thewaternottherock (@offgridbear) November 1, 2024
4.
A kid with their own bedroom was a sign their family was very wealthy. (We had 4 kids and 3 adults in our 2 bedroom house).
— Merilee Mann votedYES (@m_mann1) November 1, 2024
5.
Radio controlled toy cars.
— Chris Jones (@Dr_CGJones) November 3, 2024
6.
Having full sky TV
— Iggy Higgins (@Kaizen_49) November 1, 2024
7.
When someone had a soda stream
— Lisa McNeil (@lisamcneil47) November 2, 2024
8.
For us, it was KFC. We never, ever got takeaway but when we would get it and it was KFC, my parents must've been having a rich week. Rich person's take away!
— YelloBrb (@jeves_76) November 2, 2024
9.
Almonds at Christmas time! I love them, but they were very expensive when I was a kid, so we only had them at Christmas.
— Dockergirl64 #ProudSewerRat ⚓ Gerry (@dockergirl53) November 1, 2024
10.
Profiteroles, especially if they were piled up in a wee pyramid
— Josh More️⚧️ (@more_josh23) November 1, 2024
11.
A swimming pool.
— priscilla goulding (@pgoulding29) November 1, 2024