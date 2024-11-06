19 funniest things people had to say about the return of ‘Fake Melania’

US melania trump us election

Despite having appeared to live very separate lives in recent years, Donald and Melania Trump have hit the campaign trail together a few times in the past couple of months, though not with an air of marital unity.

If awkwardness could be converted to electricity, that would have solved America’s energy problems.

On Election Day, the former (and – *shudders* – possible next) First Lady spent hours pressing the flesh with her husband, and all the time looking like a Bono tribute act.

Melania’s been wearing sunglasses inside all day today. pic.twitter.com/4Wv3PwyA2h — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2024

Although he’s been overdoing the orange even more than usual, he’s not the actual Sun.

very odd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

We’d have expected people’s minds to go straight to botched eye-wrinkle fillers or something, but the internet had one thought – the return of Fake Melania.

1.

2.

Haha!! This is ludicrous!! Where’s real Melania?? Did the cheque not clear in time?? https://t.co/RnmxBVymam — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) November 5, 2024

3.

My friend: Oh look! Melania’s with him. Me: That’s not Melania. Friend: That’s weird. Me: You don’t know the half of it. https://t.co/jSzaCi3yUG — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) November 5, 2024

4.

Right fuck you no that is that woman who used to present The Swan. https://t.co/7nFWQdAEYM — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) November 5, 2024

5.

6.

That’s not Melania. This is insane. https://t.co/xovcKy7G71 — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) November 5, 2024

7.

Not usually one for conspiracy theories but look closely at the teeth – it’s not her #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/MgG2mVo8lj — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) November 5, 2024

8.

9.

::whispers to self:: No, I’m not going down the Fake Melania rabbit hole. Not today. It’s comparatively trivial. There are more important things to do. I’m gonna call more voters. I’m gonna focus. But… no, I’m not doing this… sigh, okay, why is she wearing sunglasses indoors? — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) November 5, 2024

10.