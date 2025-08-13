Politics department of homeland security jay-z

The US government using a Jay-Z drug-themed song in their post against drug cartels was a self-own visible from space

Saul Hutson. Updated August 13th, 2025

Add Social Media Account Manager to the long list of positions Donald Trump couldn’t fill with a competent individual.

The Department of Homeland Security official Twitter account posts aggressive propaganda aimed at riling up American citizens. It’s almost as though they want to get people as angry as possible so that those angry people will come join forces in their fight against… well, anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

At the beginning of the week, the DHS was focused on shutting down drug cartels by drumming up more ICE volunteers. The text was simple: “Hunt Cartels. Save America.” The video that accompanied the text featured an excitable music track by superstar rapper Jay Z. I’d tell you to see below, but you can’t. Because it’s already been pulled.

Couple problems here. One: there is no way the Department of Homeland Security got permission from Jay Z to use his music to spread their misinformation. Two: the song they used, a remixed version of Jay Z’s smash hit song, “Public Service Announcement,” features multiple lines about Jay Z selling copious amounts of drugs to build his own narcotics empire.

The irony was not lost on the social media world. Neither was the copyright infringement. The post is still there, it just doesn’t have the video and accompanying soundtrack anymore. All that remains are hundreds of comments pointing out the idiocy of it all.

Here are a select few.

