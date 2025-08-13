The US government using a Jay-Z drug-themed song in their post against drug cartels was a self-own visible from space

Politics department of homeland security jay-z

Add Social Media Account Manager to the long list of positions Donald Trump couldn’t fill with a competent individual.

The Department of Homeland Security official Twitter account posts aggressive propaganda aimed at riling up American citizens. It’s almost as though they want to get people as angry as possible so that those angry people will come join forces in their fight against… well, anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

At the beginning of the week, the DHS was focused on shutting down drug cartels by drumming up more ICE volunteers. The text was simple: “Hunt Cartels. Save America.” The video that accompanied the text featured an excitable music track by superstar rapper Jay Z. I’d tell you to see below, but you can’t. Because it’s already been pulled.

Couple problems here. One: there is no way the Department of Homeland Security got permission from Jay Z to use his music to spread their misinformation. Two: the song they used, a remixed version of Jay Z’s smash hit song, “Public Service Announcement,” features multiple lines about Jay Z selling copious amounts of drugs to build his own narcotics empire.

The irony was not lost on the social media world. Neither was the copyright infringement. The post is still there, it just doesn’t have the video and accompanying soundtrack anymore. All that remains are hundreds of comments pointing out the idiocy of it all.

Here are a select few.

1.

DHSgov, remixing Jay-Z’s drug empire anthem to lure ICE recruits against cartels? That’s like the DEA dropping acid tabs at job fairs, utterly tone-deaf and reeks of desperation. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 10, 2025

2.

using jay z music as a soundtrack for fighting drug dealers is a hilarious choice by DHS lol especially when he’s literally rapping about being a massive coke dealer on the track — Temporary Solutions (@TSBurkhardt) August 10, 2025

3.

Bro I’m still thinking about that Homeland Security video of them saying, “Hunt Cartels. Save America.” to a Jay-Z song about selling drugs & how most of the reactions to it are like, “We are so back!”??? Are we witnessing in real-time how Nazi propaganda happened in 1935-1939? — Man Like Dex (@_the_user) August 11, 2025

4.

Homeland security really dropped a vid with jay z rapping about moving keys of blow off the jump. Who the fuck is in charge of shit over there? https://t.co/Tj4Kx3X3S6 — Offensive Nature (@OffensiveNatur3) August 10, 2025

5.

Homeland Security running an ad with Jay Z rapping about moving “snowflake by the OZ” is beyond surreal — Travis Gillmore (@TravisWGillmore) August 11, 2025

6.

Homeland Security and Jay-Z teaming up in 2025 was not on my bingo card. https://t.co/RjLCdvlMh4 — Chef B (@Bejtsen) August 11, 2025

7.

never was. but i have a quick legal question about today’s anti cartel DHS post using jay z rapping about being a literal cocaine dealer as the soundtrack.

is it selling out or a cease and desist? — Temporary Solutions (@TSBurkhardt) August 10, 2025

8.

There’s no way Jay-Z signed off on this propaganda — ‍☠️ hoipolloiarts ‍☠️ (@hoipolloiarts) August 10, 2025

9.