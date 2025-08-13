Brits used a van to troll JD Vance during his holiday in the UK and the Maga fury it prompted made it so much funnier

US JD Vance

As you may have seen elsewhere, JD Vance is on a visit to the UK, spending time in the Cotswolds, the especially expensive part of the country traditionally favoured by Top Gear presenters, prime ministers and editors of the Sun.

So he should feel right at home, then.

We mention him because the US vice president memorably said that there was no free speech in the UK, back when Donald Trump was entertaining Keir Starmer in the White House.

J D Vance criticises free speech in UK Keir Starmer corrects him, saying we have free speech in the UK pic.twitter.com/gaZY4RcrL6 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 27, 2025

So these Brits hired a van to help put Vance straight, and it’s surely the most satisfying thing you’ll watch this week.

JD Vance said UK has no free speech….so this van is now cruising Cotswolds area waiting for his arrival where he’s renting a $11K a week manor for another family vacation pic.twitter.com/XGMnwAADLc — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 12, 2025

And not only a van, it turned out.

Activists in the UK installed a poster in the Cotswolds to greet JD Vance as he takes yet another family vacation pic.twitter.com/M5oHf2YMXP — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 12, 2025

Boom!

A van with a lovely photo of JD Vance is making the rounds in the Cotswolds, where he’s on his 7th vacation since taking office.

pic.twitter.com/mqZPpGl5HA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 12, 2025

And while it was already good, the Maga fury it prompted made it so much funnier. And while they might not all be Magas, they all appear to be very much of the right wing variety as you are about to find out.

Bro I support jd Vance and find these memes hilarious hahahaha I don’t think this does what they want it to. I’m pretty sure Vance supporters love these memes — Garrettx (@GXvictory) August 12, 2025

If the van had “Stop the boats” written on the driver would be getting a visit from the police. What are we even talking about here — SeattleSoyFarm (@SeattleSoyFarm) August 12, 2025

What does this prove? That the UK allows hate speech against Americans? No shit. Now try driving around with a billboard making fun of Muslims or the Mayor of London for being a Marxist and see what happens. — beefy_vibes (@realitybites555) August 13, 2025

So brave! Now try to run a van talking about illegal migration and see what happens. — Jamie (@Jamie_TXS) August 12, 2025

What does this even mean? How does this disprove him? Are you stupid? Lmao — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) August 13, 2025

Now try writing “Muslims go home” and see how that goes lol you people are so obtuse and easy to ridicule. No consistency in your principals. — Robby BopBop (@gwenrob9) August 12, 2025

Put this on the van and see if you have freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/cxDUIBaByn — John McLaughlin (@Xorpz) August 12, 2025

We especially liked this one.

They’re just not allowed to criticize their own politicians. The UK is lost. — Libertarian Party of Minnesota (@LPofMN) August 12, 2025

Last word(s) to @WUTangKids.

Seems like a lot of morons in the comments are mixing up hate speech for freedom of speech — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 12, 2025

Read the comments…you’ll find plenty of it https://t.co/VUIWrCJjfc — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 12, 2025

