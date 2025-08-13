US JD Vance

Brits used a van to troll JD Vance during his holiday in the UK and the Maga fury it prompted made it so much funnier

John Plunkett. Updated August 13th, 2025

As you may have seen elsewhere, JD Vance is on a visit to the UK, spending time in the Cotswolds, the especially expensive part of the country traditionally favoured by Top Gear presenters, prime ministers and editors of the Sun.

So he should feel right at home, then.

We mention him because the US vice president memorably said that there was no free speech in the UK, back when Donald Trump was entertaining Keir Starmer in the White House.

So these Brits hired a van to help put Vance straight, and it’s surely the most satisfying thing you’ll watch this week.

And not only a van, it turned out.

Boom!

And while it was already good, the Maga fury it prompted made it so much funnier. And while they might not all be Magas, they all appear to be very much of the right wing variety as you are about to find out.

We especially liked this one.

Last word(s) to @WUTangKids.

Source @WUTangKids @ITGGlobal