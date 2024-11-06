Jemaine Clement had the only response necessary for people saying Trump’s win was a blow for the American ‘elite’

Politics comebacks donald trump jemaine clement

Donald Trump’s trumph in the US presidential elections means that instead of America having their first woman and first Asian American president, the American people have instead installed the first convicted criminal in the White House.

It was also, as this Aussie news outlet pointed out (and shared by Jemaine Clement over on Twitter) very much business as usual.

Historic: America elects their first ever 46th white male presidenthttps://t.co/yc8GBnepHP — The Chaser (@chaser) November 6, 2024

But not everyone agreed, including this person – one of many – who seemed to think Trump’s trumph was also a blow against the ‘elite’.

The elites got a pasting. — GBM (@GrahamMuirhead5) November 6, 2024

And Clement – star of Flight of the Conchords and so much more besides – had the only response you or anyone else needs.

Yeah, so cool that the underdog kid who was born a millionaire and his sponsor, the richest human being alive aren’t damn “elites”. https://t.co/gPg62h4WHS — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) November 6, 2024

No more questions, your honour.

These people are blinded by their own idiocy. — (feat. Jools Evelyn) (@joolsevelyn) November 6, 2024

The guy who lives in a solid gold apartment and never had to earn a thing is the “underdog” and the woman who was born to immigrant parents in Oakland and worked her way up to AG of California, Senator and then VP is the “elite”. These people have the brain power of a potato. — Jasmine (@feistybunnygirl) November 6, 2024

It’s heartbreaking to see this. After all that he has done. I always believed in the good in people. This shatters me! — Melanie (@Msg4Eu) November 6, 2024

