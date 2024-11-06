Politics comebacks donald trump jemaine clement

Jemaine Clement had the only response necessary for people saying Trump’s win was a blow for the American ‘elite’

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2024

Donald Trump’s trumph in the US presidential elections means that instead of America having their first woman and first Asian American president, the American people have instead installed the first convicted criminal in the White House.

It was also, as this Aussie news outlet pointed out (and shared by Jemaine Clement over on Twitter) very much business as usual.

But not everyone agreed, including this person – one of many – who seemed to think Trump’s trumph was also a blow against the ‘elite’.

And Clement – star of Flight of the Conchords and so much more besides – had the only response you or anyone else needs.

No more questions, your honour.

Source @AJemaineClement