On a grim US election night, Brian Cox’s face whenever Boris Johnson spoke lifted everyone’s spirits no end

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2024

It was a night of two halves for Channel 4’s election night coverage, where there was lots of good stuff – presenters Emily Maitlis and Krishnan Guru-Murthy for starters – and also some bad stuff.

And when we say bad stuff, what we really mean is the channel’s especially odd decision to make Boris Johnson part of its panel (although he didn’t last long).

The better news was that they also invited the great Brian Cox onto the show.

Famously no fan of Donald Trump, it turned out to no-one’s great surprise that he has zero time for Boris Johnson either, and the look on his face whenever the former PM spoke lifted everyone’s spirits no end.

Keep watching for Cox’s face as Johnson intervenes around the two and a half minute mark.

Magnificent!

And here is just a little bit of the love – so much love! – people and for that.

