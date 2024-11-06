On a grim US election night, Brian Cox’s face whenever Boris Johnson spoke lifted everyone’s spirits no end

US boris johnson brian cox US elections

It was a night of two halves for Channel 4’s election night coverage, where there was lots of good stuff – presenters Emily Maitlis and Krishnan Guru-Murthy for starters – and also some bad stuff.

And when we say bad stuff, what we really mean is the channel’s especially odd decision to make Boris Johnson part of its panel (although he didn’t last long).

The better news was that they also invited the great Brian Cox onto the show.

Famously no fan of Donald Trump, it turned out to no-one’s great surprise that he has zero time for Boris Johnson either, and the look on his face whenever the former PM spoke lifted everyone’s spirits no end.

Keep watching for Cox’s face as Johnson intervenes around the two and a half minute mark.

Brian Cox, “Donald Trump is a monster.. He’s crazy.. He’s insane.. He wants to be a dictator” “The kind of nonsense he’s been talking about in the last… I think he’s lost it quite frankly.. I think he is deeply mentally unstable.. And I think he has been for some time” “This… pic.twitter.com/urvno2Zea2 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 5, 2024

Magnificent!

And here is just a little bit of the love – so much love! – people and for that.

Love this new gogglebox where Brian Cox is forced to hatewatch live election coverage pic.twitter.com/npajrM2JRE — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) November 5, 2024

Did not realise that Brian Cox glaring at Boris Johnson for a prolonged period was exactly what I needed tonight. pic.twitter.com/GERLmkyxJu — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) November 5, 2024

Oh my god I LOVED Brian Cox (the actor) on Channel 4’s election coverage. The CONTEMPT on his face when Boris was talking! And Brian was only stating facts for his entire time on the programme. Highlight of the coverage so far. pic.twitter.com/Mk17TaC9ka — Jessi D (@JessiGinFox) November 5, 2024

DRAG HIM BRIAN COX pic.twitter.com/4tkrmNQlFY — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox having to listen to Boris Johnson and Stormy Daniels argue about Trump when he thought he was on to talk about how massive Gary Barlow’s son is#C4americadecides pic.twitter.com/TgzYjU2M3K — Gene McGurk (@magawk) November 5, 2024

Oh you just know this is what Brian Cox wants to say to Boris #C4AmericaDecides pic.twitter.com/TL7xUQajGe — Barry Clancy (@BarryClancy) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox has reached the age where he just does not give a fuck and I’m here for it. — Laura Lawrence ⚽ (@YICETOR) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox absolutely fucking despises Johnson doesn’t he? pic.twitter.com/6eF6i7EYFV — FourthDrawerDown #MDANT (@itaintwhywhywhy) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox’s face speaks for us all #C4AmericaDecides pic.twitter.com/m7LATLtMzF — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) November 5, 2024

