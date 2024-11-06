US donald trump us election

It’s all over bar the shouting, and Trump is headed back to the White House – 39 early reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2024

At just four votes off the magical 270 figure, and with predictions that he will shortly take two more swing states, Donald Trump has declared himself the winner of the 2024 election.

The PM sent his congratulations –

Whether that was dictated through grated teeth we may only find out when his autobiography is published in ten years.

Ed Davey had a very different reaction.

He wasn’t the only one.

