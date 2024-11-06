It’s all over bar the shouting, and Trump is headed back to the White House – 39 early reactions

US donald trump us election

At just four votes off the magical 270 figure, and with predictions that he will shortly take two more swing states, Donald Trump has declared himself the winner of the 2024 election.

‘Look what happened – is this crazy?!’ Donald Trump declares victory #USAElections2024 pic.twitter.com/IcxaKSOA5W — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) November 6, 2024

The PM sent his congratulations –

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

Whether that was dictated through grated teeth we may only find out when his autobiography is published in ten years.

Ed Davey had a very different reaction.

This is a dark, dark day for people around the globe. The world’s largest economy and most powerful military will be led by a dangerous, destructive demagogue. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) November 6, 2024

He wasn’t the only one.

1.

The world looking at the USA #USAElection2024 pic.twitter.com/qTM7LMrIaz — James Raftery ️‍️‍⚧️ (@james_raftery) November 6, 2024

2.

Wow, all of a sudden, voter fraud is no longer a concern. Funny how that happened — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) November 6, 2024

3.

What fresh hell is this? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 6, 2024

4.

Trump riffing on Elon Musk, pro golfing and wrestling… it’s gonna be a looong four years at the podium. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 6, 2024

5.

Yall voting for trump bc of his “economic policy” but yall don’t even make enough to qualify for the tax cuts. broke and dumb — Alejandra (@lopezalejndraxo) November 5, 2024

6.

That said, anyone claiming this is the lowest point in US history, Wikipedia is your friend. Look up "Scrappy Doo". — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) November 6, 2024

7.

Well, if you needed yet another reason for the UK to join the EU – here it is. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 6, 2024

8.

and just like that my parents aint gettin grandchildren — jewel (@whateverjewel) November 6, 2024

9.

White men without college degrees are going to ruin this country — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 6, 2024

10.

the only thing america hates more than a rapist is a woman — alex (@aloomf) November 6, 2024

11.

returning to the news after running to the bathroom pic.twitter.com/nz55qpmeB5 — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) November 6, 2024

12.

Donald Trump will remove the United States from NATO, and Putin will continue to conquer Europe. Nice work you goddamn chucklefucks — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 6, 2024

13.

We have to accept that millions of Americans are misogynistic, climate change denying, racist fucking lunatics who don't give a single fuck about anything apart from the price of gas in their tanks. Having done that we need to stop caring about America and build a better Europe. — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 6, 2024

14.

The Harris campaign in summary pic.twitter.com/rEev42sPyg — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 6, 2024

15.

The ‘Great’ in ‘Make America Great Again’ is an acronym, standing for: Grotesquely

Racist

Egotistical

Anti-women’s rights

Take several steps backwards to a time where white supremacy ruled and made the world a much darker place. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) November 6, 2024

16.

17.

As someone who DOESN'T live in a swing state, I'm gonna say this with my full chest: I'm tired of 7 fucking states deciding the fate of 50 states. — Heather (@heathem1221) November 6, 2024

18.

Y'all worried about the price of eggs, I'm worried if I'll be legally defined as a human being tomorrow. We are not the same. — Brandy Bryant ️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) November 6, 2024

19.

On such days the immortal words in 2002 of former Whitehall permanent secretary Sir Richard Mottram re-echo down the ages: “We're all fucked. I'm fucked. You're fucked. We're all completely fucked.” — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) November 6, 2024

20.