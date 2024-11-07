Life reddit

People shared the perfectly legal things you can do that make you look like a psychopath – 30 funniest suggestions

John Plunkett. Updated November 7th, 2024

Here’s a very funny thread that went viral on AskReddit when someone asked this.

“What’s legal but if you do it you still look like a psychopath?”

And it got us wanting to try a few of them out just to see how people reacted. Only a few of them, mind.

Here are the 30 of the funniest responses.

1.

‘Entering an elevator full of people and not turning to face the door.’
turbo_dragon

“I suppose you’re all wondering why I’ve gathered you here today…”
RugDaniels

2.

‘Wearing a wedding gown to someone else’s wedding.’
Adventurous_Menu_683

3.

‘When you just happen to be going to the same place as the car/pedestrian in front of you. It’s even creepier when it’s a long distance and they look behind them and see you.’
supra025

4.

‘Walking around in public with a glass of water from home.’
Bored_Lem0n

5.

‘Using both hands to put on Chapstick.’
colummbina

6.

‘Stop responding midway thru an irl convo, but maintain eye contact.’
OnlyIce

7.

‘Writing an s from the bottom up.’
RedditorRedditor261

8.

‘When someone is holding a door open for you when a place has double doors and you just say f-ck it and take the other door instead.’
capnwinky

9.

‘One of the politicians in our country bit into a hotdog side ways and in the middle, like a sandwich. It was so weird that it was in the newspapers the next day. Slow news day obv, but made him look like a nutjob.’
Inflames811

10.

‘Pulling your pants/underwear all the way down to pee at a men’s urinal.’
Sultan_of_Swing92

11.

‘Working out in a suit.’
Poob3

12.

‘Wearing the skin of a roast chicken like a mask.’
penny_lab

13.

‘Flying a kite at night.’
Nowforscd

14.

‘Instead of holding the door open (especially at a restaurant with dual double doors) you close them right after you enter/exit the building.’
WiseFool4

15.

‘Eating a banana with the skin on.’
Nipples_of_Destiny

