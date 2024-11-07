This ‘Jurassic Park’ themed pub crawl in Wales should be enough to make Steven Spielberg himself jealous

Life Jurassic Park pubs

In Jurassic Park, Dr Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) cautions the billionaire dino-park owner: “your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Luckily, this bunch of friends from Porth in Wales didn’t follow that advice. They knew they could do this and so they knew they should do this.

The clip, which is originally from December 2023, is of a group of friends dressing up and recreating a scene from Jurassic Park for their annual Christmas prub crawl. It has gone wildly viral again in the last few weeks, especially on Instagram.

You can also watch it on YouTube.

According to the Wales Online, this was the 19th year of the pub crawl tradition, led by local man Matthew Jones.

Matthew explained that their previous pub crawl festivities included tributes to Harry Potter and Star Wars, usually on Christmas Eve. However, in keeping with the Jurassic Park theme, life had to find a way to evolve once they all became parents.”We have all known each other for years,” Matthew explained. “We wanted to be with the children, so now we tend to go on the weekend before Christmas.”

It’s impossible to pick a favourite moment from the 25-second clip, but we’re going to try.

These guys as Sir Richard Attenborough and the Jurassic Park gate.

Two of them recreating the Sam Neill-Laura Dern head turn, and two others dressed as dinosaurs fighting.

Finally, these lads as the two child characters, Lex and Tim! And the random guy on the swing.

Frankly, it’s the best thing we’ve seen since Cat Jurassic Park.

Source: 808viral on Instagram.

Pics: YouTube.