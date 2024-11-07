VeryBritishProblems explained the trivial way people pick up nicknames and the examples flooded in – 17 favourites

Twitter Very British Problems

Anyone who has ever tried to give themselves a cool nickname will know that it simply doesn’t work like that. Not only will your preferred nickname not stick, but you’ll end up being given a derogatory one like ‘Try-hard’ for your cringeworthy behaviour.

VeryBritishProblems explained how nicknames often happen.

How to get a nickname for life in Britain: Briefly do something completely normal once and be seen doing it. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 4, 2024

It’s true. In fact, people shared dozens of examples, including these –

Old man a few doors down, always has his bins out early the day before, taking away the need to guess which ones are being collected that week. Now referred to as the Binfluencer — M C (@mikethebike1979) November 4, 2024

My mate ‘Paul the Shorts’ turned up at the pub wearing shorts when he was 17. We are now in our middle 50s. He is still ‘Paul the Shorts’. — Bliþe Spyryte (@Sorley___) November 4, 2024

Never go to school in your slippers by accident. Never. — Richyrich (@Richyri81393294) November 4, 2024

Mate got his son a temporary job working on building sites with him, he just stood still all day doing nothing. Years later, even though he’s got a great job in accounting his nickname is “Bollard”-his Dad calls him nothing else! — Mark Smith (@marksmith1126) November 4, 2024

My son Nathan was in his first year at uni during the pandemic, there was another Nathan in the same halls. How to differentiate them? Then sickness came and everyone got tested. Ever since, they’ve been Nathan Negative and Nathan Positive. — Richard Hudson (@RichAH67) November 4, 2024

Studied with a bloke who typed so hard on a computer keyboard it was like he was hammering in nails. As it was in 1990 during the peak of Mr You Can't Touch This, he became known as MC Hammer for years afterwards — Simon Scott (@sjtscott72) November 4, 2024

There’s a guy I worked with in a cinema who’s still called ‘cheesy’ because one day he was making nacho cheese and someone shouted ‘oooh it’s cheesy Mick’ and that was 28 years ago. — Dr. Shitneck (@shitneck69) November 4, 2024

Lad at work is bald wears glasses got a beard and wears a hat he is called Guess Who — marblehalls⚪️ (@archiemax29) November 4, 2024

