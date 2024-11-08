Videos parenting Question Time

A mum told Question Time where her kids go to uni and the horror of how she did it resonated with less favoured children everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated November 8th, 2024

To the Question Time studios now, where one member of the studio audience went viral after sharing where two of her five children go to university.

Now we’re sure she didn’t mean anything by it – but there was something about the way she did it that sent shivers down the spines of less favoured children everywhere, as highlighted by spoof former Tory MP, Sir Michael Take.

First class degree burn. With honours.

READ MORE

People are fighting like an old married couple over this text sent two days before a wedding

Source @MichaelTakeMP Image Pexels