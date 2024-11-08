People are fighting like an old married couple over this text sent two days before a wedding

Life reddit relationships weddings

While they should have been enjoying all the pre-nuptial excitement and enjoying some last-minute alone time with their spouse-to-be, Reddit user stay_zooted received this message… two days before the wedding.

Over 7500 commenters weighed in on the situation, sharing their sympathy and their own nightmare wedding stories.

I woulda been like “awww you did? well I guess you’ll have to tell them they can’t now :(“

DiscussionMuted9941

I can feel the frustration from here, calling someone Mother is the equivalent of your mom calling you by your full name.

OneDragonfruit9519

Cue for me to be petty – Double charge for food. Worst seats at the venue, probably in the open sun.

MechanicalSpirit

Nothing like a last minute RSVP for someone who wasn’t invited and you’ve never heard of! Oh, and by the way, if you’re annoyed by it, you’re being unreasonable.

Catdadesq

Semi-related. But the owner of our wedding venue brought people in to do a viewing DURING speeches at our reception. When we confronted her she said “it’s my property, I can do what I want.” My father and several guests left some scalding reviews on their facebook page which she demanded we take down. We didn’t, get fucked.

DankestDrew

We had a very intimate wedding with 60 people (including us) and 3 days before our wedding a friend of my husband wanted a seat for his new girlfriend saying she was “the love of his life” despite being dating her for only 2 months. One of our guests (a amazing friend) had died 2 weeks before our big day so we give his seat for the “love of his life” and guess what? They broke up the night before our wedding and he even wanted to talk with us about his heartbroke during OUR wedding day. I cant see his face anymore or I will punch him.

leticiazimm

Frustrating. At least you got somewhat of a heads up. My step mom decided to change seating arrangements at her table to fit in her niece and daughter WHILE MY WIFE AND I WERE TAKING PICS AFTER OUR CEREMONY. Because they showed up unannounced. Resulted in my friends not being able to sit and we had to scramble to find another entire table for them to sit at. I had never been more heated in my life.

777marcus