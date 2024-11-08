Entertainment 1990s kids tv sooty

Somebody’s unearthed an episode of ‘Sooty and Co’ where they go nightclubbing and it’s an absolute treat

David Harris. Updated November 8th, 2024

For many of us, the hand-puppets Sooty and Sweep (not forgetting Soo the panda) were a big part of our childhoods, which isn’t really surprising considering that they have been getting into scrapes on TV since 1955!

We admit that we missed the episode that this following clip is taken from. It was first aired on Sooty & Co in 1996 and we’d kind of outgrown children’s TV by then. Turns out we were missing out!

Here’s a wonderful clip of Matthew Corbett and his furry friends going nightclubbing in Spain, soundtracked by some banging acid house music. It’s as bizarre and hilarious as you’d expect.

Thanks to archivetvmusings for sharing on Twitter.

A true thing of joy. The comments were also joyful.

Izzy Wizzy, let’s get busy!

Source @archivetvmus71