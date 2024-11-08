Somebody’s unearthed an episode of ‘Sooty and Co’ where they go nightclubbing and it’s an absolute treat

Entertainment 1990s kids tv sooty

For many of us, the hand-puppets Sooty and Sweep (not forgetting Soo the panda) were a big part of our childhoods, which isn’t really surprising considering that they have been getting into scrapes on TV since 1955!

We admit that we missed the episode that this following clip is taken from. It was first aired on Sooty & Co in 1996 and we’d kind of outgrown children’s TV by then. Turns out we were missing out!

Here’s a wonderful clip of Matthew Corbett and his furry friends going nightclubbing in Spain, soundtracked by some banging acid house music. It’s as bizarre and hilarious as you’d expect.

Thanks to archivetvmusings for sharing on Twitter.

Sooty & Co (28th October 1996). Sooty and the gang round off their Spanish holiday by going clubbing. pic.twitter.com/5vp25OtqV7 — archivetvmusings (@archivetvmus71) October 28, 2024

A true thing of joy. The comments were also joyful.

1.

This feels like an episode of Spaced. — David Morecroft (@Erisven) October 28, 2024

2.

What goes on on tour, stays on tour — Pippa Musgrave (@PippaMusgrave1) October 28, 2024

3.

This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen — Nigel (@WaffleRobot) October 28, 2024

4.

That felt like some weird dream brought on by too much cheese! It has to be one of the weirdest episodes of Sooty & Co! — MontyTheHorse (@MontyTheHorse12) October 28, 2024

5.

Sooty meets the Inbetweeners — Tim Long (@timlong00) October 29, 2024

6.

Can’t believe how loud I shouted “YES! Sooty has pulled!” — Big Wet Slug Slightly Less Miserable Bugger (@SlugWet) October 29, 2024

7.

I didn’t realize Simon Pegg was Matthew Corbett — No Bueno (@itandyouknowit) October 29, 2024

8.

When my daughters described this episode… I actually banished Smarties from them and put the blame on the blue ones like many parents…. Feel ashamed on finding out it was real! — Ian Gowland (@ianbbdesign) October 28, 2024

9.

Extremely sex and LGBT positive children’s telly. https://t.co/UygYs7Xril — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) October 29, 2024

10.

Ha ha can’t believe Mathew is getting cock blocked by all the gang! https://t.co/G9xCQ1nM3Z — richard (@Dickwith2dogs) October 28, 2024

Izzy Wizzy, let’s get busy!

READ MORE

These quirky place names found on Ordnance Survey maps are a true delight – 19 favourites

Source @archivetvmus71