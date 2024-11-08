US donald trump magas US elections

The tale of these unfortunate Magas finding out exactly what they voted for just went wildly viral and it’s a facepalm for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated November 8th, 2024

The country’s biggest brains are already hard at work coming up with the definitive answer of precisely how Donald Trump engineered one of the great political comebacks of modern times.

And we hesitate to tell them how to do their job, but they could do worse than start with the tale of these unfortunate Magas finding out exactly what they voted for.

It’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter and as insights into the great American mind go, it’s a pretty stark one.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

Mega (Maga?) oof.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

And yet …

And if the idea of a large number of people voting for something they didn’t understand felt familiar …

