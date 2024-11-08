The tale of these unfortunate Magas finding out exactly what they voted for just went wildly viral and it’s a facepalm for the ages

US donald trump magas US elections

The country’s biggest brains are already hard at work coming up with the definitive answer of precisely how Donald Trump engineered one of the great political comebacks of modern times.

And we hesitate to tell them how to do their job, but they could do worse than start with the tale of these unfortunate Magas finding out exactly what they voted for.

It’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter and as insights into the great American mind go, it’s a pretty stark one.

So it begins. MAGA is about to find out how tariffs actually work first hand. pic.twitter.com/xsmLftc7GC — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) November 7, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

Mega (Maga?) oof.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Was telling my wife and mother in-law this morning these people have no idea how tariffs work but they’re about to find out. Oh well. — Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) November 7, 2024

Manufacturer here, can confirm we’re working with our overseas partners to buy in bulk for the foreseeable future — Alice Vaughn (@RationalBlonde) November 7, 2024

prepare to see a record high of “leopards ate my face” moments over the next 4 years https://t.co/mSO7Xe81wF — kate bush’s husband (@airbagged) November 7, 2024

Donald Trump did say that he “loves the poorly educated.” Why? He can tell them anything and they will believe. They clearly have no idea how tariffs work, but if he told them it was fine for them, they believed. They’re about to find out he lied to them….repeatedly. — Island Girl – 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) November 7, 2024

Mugs. Never got this desperate drive to self-harm for billionaires who wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire. https://t.co/v5cBNkwETo — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) November 7, 2024

How do people not know what they voted for — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) November 7, 2024

MAGA Voter told today that he won’t get a Christmas bonus. Why? The firm he works for needs to buy foreign products before Jan when Trump takes over & introduces tariffs. The worker thought that foreign companies would pay the tariff NO

Americans pay the import tariff Doh! https://t.co/Z9F0JOdVno — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 7, 2024

The dildo of consequence rarely arrives lubed. https://t.co/hR5xw7yBCJ — The Bear (@i_iratus) November 8, 2024

People should get what they voted for. It’s called democracy. https://t.co/04KvfNNcp0 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Lmfao so two days after an Election where two states haven’t even been called yet and there is still House and Senate races unfolding, the CEO of this mystery company sat down his entire workforce and told them they won’t be getting a Christmas bonus ? Sounds totally real — Mike Tomasco (@MTomasco6) November 7, 2024

And yet …

If executives are not doing this now, they’re very poor businessmen. With the coming historic trade war, the smart decision is to stock up on supply while costs are low so you can meet your existing commitments. It doesn’t matter whether the House goes blue, Trump can… — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) November 7, 2024

And if the idea of a large number of people voting for something they didn’t understand felt familiar …

After the lies, the reality This is the #BrexitEffect Wait till it hits you https://t.co/eXPOyTnzQQ — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) November 7, 2024

Source @JoshEakle