Andrew Tate said he was moving back to the US and of all the many comebacks this one knocked the rest out of the park

US Andrew tate donald trump US elections

The very usual suspects took to Twitter to celebrate Donald Trump’s win – Elon Musk, Nigel Farage and of course clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate.

Tate was so excited by the prospect of Trump’s return to the White House that he announced he was moving back to the US.

And it prompted lots of entirely on-point replies …

TRUMP CLOSE THE BORDER NOW https://t.co/2CK5OLw8vX — WarriorPosting (@FighterPosting) November 6, 2024

But I thought they were keeping criminals out? https://t.co/lwMYR803Os — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) November 6, 2024

We’re closed, didn’t you see who won? https://t.co/ypWBdoDJ0S — Zac Mabry (@ZacMabry) November 7, 2024

… Surely none of them did a better job than this one, from lawyer @MattJury_Law.

Andrew TATE: "I'm moving back to America." Not until you: 1. Are released from house arrest

2. Successfully defend against your prosecution in Romania for multiple criminal offences, including human trafficking and rape

3. Have done that and, after being extradited to the UK,… pic.twitter.com/Q6RvPsNmAE — Matthew Jury (@MattJury_Law) November 6, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

Andrew TATE: “I’m moving back to America.” Not until you: 1. Are released from house arrest

2. Successfully defend against your prosecution in Romania for multiple criminal offences, including human trafficking and rape

3. Have done that and, after being extradited to the UK, successfully defend against further charges of rape and sexual assault Even then, you should be reluctant to return to the US, as you could face further criminal charges in the US for alleged sexual relations with a minor or minors in contravention of 18 U.S.C. § 2423(c) and the Protect Act 2003. If you’re hoping for some kind of immunity arising from the association you say you have with the Trump family,

@realDonaldTrump

will have finished his second term long before you complete 1 to 3. In short, it’s unlikely.

No more questions, your honour.

Tate thinks he is going to be saved by Trump pic.twitter.com/7dlp5se7K5 — Miss M&M (@mireillemannee) November 6, 2024

He’s not even allowed to leave his house — Nina Kai (@theninakai) November 6, 2024

To conclude …

And this.

You’re not even allowed to leave your house. Sit your clown ass back down, @Cobratate. pic.twitter.com/L6Kbx4zpxc — Murdered By Crayons ️ (@CrayonMurders) November 6, 2024

READ MORE

Andrew Tate’s response to this cry of despair over Trump’s election win wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was

Source @MattJury_Law