David Bowie’s fabulous impersonation of Mick Jagger just went viral again and it’s short but oh-so-sweet

Updated November 12th, 2024

Over on Twitter, the Rock History account have shared a wonderful clip of the much-missed David Bowie describing the first time he ever saw Mick Jagger, back in 1963 – a mere 22 years before the two greats would pair up to perform their chart-topping cover version of Martha and the Vandellas’ Dancing in the Street.

It ends with Bowie doing an impression of the Rolling Stones frontman – and we only wish that it were longer!

Here we go…

Well, it was either Mick Jagger or Paul Whitehouse, but it was great fun anyway.

We’re immediately off to rewatch the iconic and hilarious ‘Silent Music’ video of Dancing in the Street.

