David Bowie’s fabulous impersonation of Mick Jagger just went viral again and it’s short but oh-so-sweet

Celebrity david bowie jagger

Over on Twitter, the Rock History account have shared a wonderful clip of the much-missed David Bowie describing the first time he ever saw Mick Jagger, back in 1963 – a mere 22 years before the two greats would pair up to perform their chart-topping cover version of Martha and the Vandellas’ Dancing in the Street.

It ends with Bowie doing an impression of the Rolling Stones frontman – and we only wish that it were longer!

Here we go…

David Bowie with his incredible impression of Mick Jagger pic.twitter.com/PDQ7XkfgFW — Rock History (@historyrock_) November 11, 2024

Well, it was either Mick Jagger or Paul Whitehouse, but it was great fun anyway.

1.

holy shit! that was pretty good — Wayback When (@WaybackWeb) November 11, 2024

2.

Love this! — Erik Paul Seidel (@SeidelRights) November 11, 2024

3.

Love this interview. — Paula Dyer (@PaulaDyer16orig) November 11, 2024

4.

quite possibly the coolest guy to ever walk the earth. — Legsandcurves (@legsandcurves) November 11, 2024

5.

Holy Fucking shit! SPOT ON https://t.co/A8xHZ6z64L — Capt. Amazing (@thegoozshe) November 11, 2024

6.

Such a talented man, so dearly missed. https://t.co/paj0SvWkfu — South Dakota Standard (@DakotaStandard) November 11, 2024

7.

Holly crap, he nails it. https://t.co/6hRt8gmjQ3 — juansa molina (@juansamolina) November 11, 2024

We’re immediately off to rewatch the iconic and hilarious ‘Silent Music’ video of Dancing in the Street.

Source @historyrock_