‘What hill are you willing to die on?’ – 23 opinions people will never, ever back down from

Life Ask Reddit

It’s very important to have principles in life, opinions or beliefs that you will stand up for no matter what. And if those principles are incredibly petty or inconsequential, it doesn’t mean you should ever back down. Reddit user VegansH8Me posed the following question:

‘What hill are you willing to die on?’

And the replies were full of people who were willing to fight to the bitter end for all sorts of things, big and (mostly) small.

1.

‘The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episode needs to air in October, not November. Reschedule the World Series games if necessary.’

–cohen9999

2.

”Aesthetic’ is not a synonym for ‘beautiful’.’

–bob-a-fett

3.

‘Sandwich shouldn’t go taller, but wider/longer when the desire of extra filling comes.’

–Nicopootato

4.

‘The Oxford Comma. I will be out back, by the bike-racks, willing to discuss this in more detail with any interested parties.’

–evil_burrito

5.

‘Put some headphones on when you are watching something or listening to something in public, you savages!’

–JustWerking

6.

‘Missionary is a HOF position. The Honda Civic of sex. Reliable, gets you where you need to go, almost never breaks down.’

–Enough_Coconut_1753

7.

‘If you add fondant to food, it is now art and no longer food.’

–Rishiku

8.

‘Headlights are too bright.’

–zerotalentnilch

9.

‘If I need an app to buy something I will go without.’

–kummer5peck

10.

‘Social media makes us worse and we’d be better off without it. As I write this on Reddit…’

–sbrtboiii

11.

‘School breakfast and lunch needs to be free. Kids should never be in school hungry.’

–moveoutmoveup

12.

‘Single people and people without children have families too. I’m sick of jobs and honestly, a good amount of society expecting them to never spend holidays with their families and always pick up the slack at work when little Johnny gets sick.’

–ShadowMajick