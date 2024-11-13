Entertainment donald trump satire

The Democracy Customer Complaints Department has the perfect smackdown code for people who’d like to return their vote

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 13th, 2024

Canadian comedian Stewart ReynoldsBrittlestar – knows what it’s like to live just north of a country with a chaotic orange bobblehead at its helm, and he’s about to go through it all again.

We certainly can’t blame him for having little sympathy with the gang of foot-shooters who have re-elected Trump, and we’re very impressed with how he has chosen to put that across.

“You voted for someone, but now you’d like to switch your vote? And the reason?

Ah, because it turns out they’re doing all the crazy stuff they said they’d do.”

“You didn’t think it would affect you but now it is …gotcha.”

That code deserves to go viral.

“FAF0 D1P5H1T”

Yes, he went there. Here are some top reactions.

Being on hold for four years might be the best option for the US right now.

You can keep up with Brittlestar news via his website here.

