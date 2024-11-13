The Democracy Customer Complaints Department has the perfect smackdown code for people who’d like to return their vote

Entertainment donald trump satire

Canadian comedian Stewart Reynolds – Brittlestar – knows what it’s like to live just north of a country with a chaotic orange bobblehead at its helm, and he’s about to go through it all again.

We certainly can’t blame him for having little sympathy with the gang of foot-shooters who have re-elected Trump, and we’re very impressed with how he has chosen to put that across.

DEMOCRACY CUSTOMER COMPLAINTS DEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/M4Il3OMhn6 — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) November 12, 2024

“You voted for someone, but now you’d like to switch your vote? And the reason? Ah, because it turns out they’re doing all the crazy stuff they said they’d do.” “You didn’t think it would affect you but now it is …gotcha.”

That code deserves to go viral.

“FAF0 D1P5H1T”

Yes, he went there. Here are some top reactions.

They could have just googled it BEFORE the election! — Cara Martinetti (@CaraMartinetti) November 12, 2024

We're going to hear a lot of this in the days to come. "But I didn't know they were going to (insert random thing that affects their daily life) to me!".#FAFO https://t.co/NXaJybbz9v — Stuart Olmstead (@stuolmstead) November 12, 2024

So funny and sadly so true. https://t.co/AeISsAG8t3 — Sampaguita ll Sampaguitaii.bsky.social (@Sampaguita_II) November 12, 2024

I need that hoodie!! — Just Tin (@Tin_Hotha) November 12, 2024

Where is that returns process?? @brittlestar is on point, as always. https://t.co/KOdQ1bUCnb — Kevin Sargent (@ksargent77) November 12, 2024

When they tell you who they are… https://t.co/nKJBlKCK8y — Fida (@FidaKfida) November 12, 2024

It’s the “you didn’t think it would affect you” part … A lesson applicable to a great number of topics. A lesson marginalized communities have been trying to teach for years. A lesson many have failed to learn. https://t.co/xhM7CXSfDc — irishiker (@irishiker) November 12, 2024

Honestly, we're not sure what we'd do in a world without Canadians. https://t.co/yVpHX9omTC — Sheila Fyfe (@Sheilafyfe) November 12, 2024

Brittlestar does it again!!But do we laugh? Cry? Drink? All of the above? ‍ #Brilliant https://t.co/Q45P6tVraj — SassySallyAnn (@realsassysally) November 12, 2024

Being on hold for four years might be the best option for the US right now.

"Sorry but I need to put you on hold for four years" — The Tao of Woke Steve (@ou812_Kess) November 12, 2024

You can keep up with Brittlestar news via his website here.

