21 favourite funny reactions to the bombshell that Gary Lineker is leaving Match of the Day

Entertainment gary lineker

Gary Lineker, former England football star, TV presenter, thorn in the side of Piers Morgan and the BBC’s highest-paid star, is set to leave Match of the Day at the end of the current season.

Gary Lineker to step down from Match of the Day at the end of this season, BBC News understands https://t.co/vtanSjdwW4 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 11, 2024

After 25 years as the MOTD presenter, news of his upcoming departure made instant waves.

Truly the end of an era. My generation has only ever known Gary Lineker as the host of MOTD and the face of football on the Beeb. A player, a pundit, and finally the host, Gary is truly a legend but foremost a giant of English football. Without doubt a knighthood awaits https://t.co/zDeSHyiUqC — Joshua Chapman (@JChappers94) November 11, 2024

Gary Lineker leaving Match Of The Day! We need VAR!!! Gary is one of the finest broadcasters of our generation. Makes it look effortless. A huge loss. And one of the nicest humans I have the pleasure to know. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) November 12, 2024

Gary Lineker will quit match of the day at the end of the season after 26 years I remember a fairly reserved first show, with me saying "he's no Des Lynam" He went on to own the show in his way, whilst pissing all the right people off as he did, by simply being a decent person pic.twitter.com/bVxryl6VlD — Clifford (@holte) November 11, 2024

It’s not yet known whether his decision is connected to his determination to continue sharing his political views – something that saw him briefly suspended after he criticised the Conservatives’ asylum policy. Those views have made him a target of the right-wing, who are currently celebrating his upcoming departure and predicting a ‘woke’ replacement.

Spare a thought for those people who are having to balance their emotions between glee that Gary Lineker is leaving Match of the Day and anger at the imagined, woke, diverse person who is going to replace him. — Jason (@NickMotown) November 12, 2024

There were plenty more jokes to see him off.

1.

It can only be a matter of time before Isabel Oakeshott expresses outrage because Nigel Farage didn’t get the Match of the Day gig. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) November 12, 2024

2.

'Good evening and on Match of the Day tonight, join me, Joey Barton and Laurence Fox as we analyse Ipswich vs Bournemouth, the vaccination status of Bigfoot and Buzz Aldrin being a shithouse liar. All here on BBC1 at 10:30pm after the so called 'NEWS' at ten' pic.twitter.com/7sW3Xe6QZL — Average Striker (@AverageStriker) November 12, 2024

3.

Somewhere Jermaine Jenas is smashing a room up. https://t.co/RAoO0AczYu — Kris Heneage (@KHeneage) November 11, 2024

4.

Bookies Favourite For MOTD Job Raymond Baxter

Sweep

Banacek

Chicken Madras, Pilau Rice & A Plain Naan

Professor Pat Pending

Monty Modlyn

The Brother Lees

Laurie Anderson

Astrid Proll — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) November 12, 2024

5.

Can he take Mrs Browns Boys with him? https://t.co/N1nIUc62Xc — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) November 12, 2024

6.

Lot of people talking about Gary Lineker leaving MOTD but no one talking about ‘Salt & Lineker’ crisps. Interesting. You have to wonder, is there another agenda at play here pic.twitter.com/N0i14l6Pua — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) November 12, 2024

7.

“How did the apocalypse happen, Dad?”

“Alex Scott replaced Gary Lineker as Match of the Day presenter and the gammons exploded, son.” pic.twitter.com/PUfTmi3vpZ — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) November 12, 2024

8.

Alison Hammond is trending. She's either joining Match of the Day or is going to be the next Archbishop of Canterbury. — Julie D Irwin (@JDIrwinbooks) November 12, 2024

9.

Just returned after exhausting negotiations with the BBC for the soon to be vacant Match of the Day gig. They’ve offered: 20kg of premium seed per week

A solar powered bird bath

A house in the Blue Peter garden

An apology from Countryfile magazine for anti pigeon vibes pic.twitter.com/c6QYLqOkxL — Woolwich Pigeon (@WoolwichPigeon) November 12, 2024

10.

"So we want you to phone Joey Barton and pretend to be from the BBC. Tell him the MoTD job is his if he wants it." pic.twitter.com/FN5Htq8VnR — smtm_lfc1975 (@smtm_lfc1975) November 12, 2024

11.