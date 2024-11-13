Joey Barton and his followers are already het up about Alex Scott and she’s not even got Gary Lineker’s MotD job yet and you love to see it

Celebrity Alex Scott gary lineker joey barton

Gary Lineker is leaving Match of the Day after 25 years, you’ll already know by now, and it won’t be quite the same without him.

But the end of an era – a quarter of a century is a pretty good run by any standards – means the start of a new one, and we’re excited to see what happens next.

Said to be in the running are Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman, fellow BBC Sport presenter Gaby Logan and former England and Arsenal midfielder turned pundit and Football Focus host, Alex Scott.

And possibly to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, it was the last of these possible candidates that caught Joey Barton’s attention over on Twitter.

And while he didn’t exactly say very much – sharing a news story saying Alex Scott was the favourite to take over – the intimation was surely clear.

Barton, of course, has previously suggested that women ‘shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority’ on men’s football, before comparing having women on commentary, co-commentary or punditry duty as ‘like me talking about knitting or netball’.

He’s said “you cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense” and that “any man who says otherwise is an absolute fart parcel”.

And his followers picked up his baton with enthusiasm, even thought Scott hasn’t actually got the job, obviously, and you really do love to see it.

1.

If they go woke by appointing a woman they will send @BBCMOTD into the grave, bookmark this tweet for when they do it — Pst Rikki Doolan (@realrikkidoolan) November 12, 2024

2.

Even less people are going to watch it. Who even watches MOTD anyway as you can get the highlights of the game on Youtube shortly after the game has finished? — OnlyUnited (@ReelLifeReds) November 12, 2024

3.

Hasnt Scott just made Football Focus get discontinued as no one was tuning in? MOTD will go the same way within weeks as better alternatives available that aren’t quite as woke . — Dean (@DeanoRiggins) November 12, 2024

4.

If Alex Scott takes over their numbers at the woke bbc will drop through the floor.

She finished football focus could do the same for MOTD — Andrea Silenzi (@topcatffs) November 12, 2024

5.

Well it couldn’t be someone on merit could it — Stop the ride, I want to get off (@eyesareopen78) November 12, 2024

6.

Good that Lineker is being axed but the BBC has got it badly wrong if they think we want to listen to women presenters on a male sport ! watch the viewing figures fall. — DaisyMae (@suemcdonald342) November 12, 2024

7.

Napoleon:

“Quand l’ennemi fait un faux mouvement , il faut se garder de l’interrompre” “When the enemy is making a false movement we must take good care not to interrupt him” Fuck them — John Quinlan (@speeednet) November 12, 2024

8.

I’ll just watch the highlights somewhere else then. BBC utter woke bollocks. — GROK N ROLL (@groklife99) November 12, 2024

9.

Can’t wait for the Top Gear reboot hosted by Claire Balding, Alex Scott & Abbie Eaton — (@big_ol_beard) November 12, 2024

Whatever next, a female Doctor Who? A female president of the United States? Oh.

Snowflakes.

READ MORE

Gary Lineker’s leaving Match of the Day so enjoy these 16 times he gloriously owned Piers Morgan into next season

Source @Joey7Barton