Joey Barton and his followers are already het up about Alex Scott and she’s not even got Gary Lineker’s MotD job yet and you love to see it

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2024

Gary Lineker is leaving Match of the Day after 25 years, you’ll already know by now, and it won’t be quite the same without him.

But the end of an era – a quarter of a century is a pretty good run by any standards – means the start of a new one, and we’re excited to see what happens next.

Said to be in the running are Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman, fellow BBC Sport presenter Gaby Logan and former England and Arsenal midfielder turned pundit and Football Focus host, Alex Scott.

And possibly to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, it was the last of these possible candidates that caught Joey Barton’s attention over on Twitter.

And while he didn’t exactly say very much – sharing a news story saying Alex Scott was the favourite to take over – the intimation was surely clear.

Barton, of course, has previously suggested that women ‘shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority’ on men’s football, before comparing having women on commentary, co-commentary or punditry duty as ‘like me talking about knitting or netball’.

He’s said “you cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense” and that “any man who says otherwise is an absolute fart parcel”.

And his followers picked up his baton with enthusiasm, even thought Scott hasn’t actually got the job, obviously, and you really do love to see it.

Whatever next, a female Doctor Who? A female president of the United States? Oh.

Snowflakes.

