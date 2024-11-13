Entertainment kids tv sooty

People love this hilarious glimpse of Sweep’s legs on a Sooty and Friends trip to the swimming pool which just went wildly viral

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2024

A few days back we featured a clip from Sooty & Co where the gang went to a nightclub and very funny (and popular) it was too.

It was with this in mind that our attention was caught by another Sooty clip – Sweep, to be strictly accurate – and a visit to a swimming pool shared by the always followable @jasemonkey over on Twitter.

And it’s another absolute delight.

Sooty and Sweep – just the escape from reality we need right now.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

And also …

To conclude.

And this.

Follow @jasemonkey here (it’s not all Sooty or indeed Sweep, but you won’t be disappointed).

READ MORE

A troll asked Richard Herring if he was a ‘woke tosspot comedian’ and his A++ comeback had everyone applauding