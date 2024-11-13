People love this hilarious glimpse of Sweep’s legs on a Sooty and Friends trip to the swimming pool which just went wildly viral

Entertainment kids tv sooty

A few days back we featured a clip from Sooty & Co where the gang went to a nightclub and very funny (and popular) it was too.

Sooty & Co (28th October 1996). Sooty and the gang round off their Spanish holiday by going clubbing. pic.twitter.com/5vp25OtqV7 — archivetvmusings (@archivetvmus71) October 28, 2024

It was with this in mind that our attention was caught by another Sooty clip – Sweep, to be strictly accurate – and a visit to a swimming pool shared by the always followable @jasemonkey over on Twitter.

And it’s another absolute delight.

I’ve always had a memory from childhood of watching an episode of The Sooty Show set around a pool and finding Sweep’s legs hilarious. Finally found a clip of it! pic.twitter.com/EDKsWo1tSR — The Jase (@jasemonkey) November 12, 2024

Sooty and Sweep – just the escape from reality we need right now.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

That has literally just made Me LOL, in a pub!!

Sweep was the 1!!

Closely followed by Ramsbottom the snake and Butch!! — Mark Williams (@Scousegooner) November 12, 2024

First time I saw sweep running I laughed until I cried. No idea exactly why I found it so funny except because it’s funny as fuck — Stuart (@achievesmadness) November 12, 2024

Sweep was my favourite — Protest Media – MCTV (@Themattcar) November 12, 2024

He was a maverick — The Jase (@jasemonkey) November 12, 2024

I cannot get over his little leggies — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) November 12, 2024

Sweep’s family coming to visit will always be one of the funniest things ever — lmcⓋ (@LisaMariaCav) November 12, 2024

And also …

I’ve never seen Harry Corbet topless before and now I can’t unsee it. — Barry O’Logan (@Byronik) November 12, 2024

To conclude.

Nothing funnier than Sweep's legs. https://t.co/8ejd4IvYfo — Jeremy Dyson (@dysonjeremy) November 12, 2024

And this.

Proof on film that Sweep isn't a puppet. https://t.co/PHD9Hs1Y4s — Christopher Guyver (@cguyver) November 13, 2024

Follow @jasemonkey here (it’s not all Sooty or indeed Sweep, but you won’t be disappointed).

