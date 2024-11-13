This American grandma’s complaint about her burned pumpkin pie and the Facebook pile-on that followed is a classic of the genre

US complaints Facebook

Thanksgiving is fast approaching in the US which means it is a totally appropriate time to remember this all-time great Facebook exchange which went wildly viral on Twitter.

It was originally posted back in the day by @cherokee_autumn, and it begins with a woman called Sharon blamed @MarieCallenders – the restaurant and frozen food maker – for her burned pumpkin pie.

‘I promise this is the most hilarious thread and you’ll never regret the few minutes it takes to read these comments. Fucking PRICELESS,’ said @cherokee_autumn in the (since deleted) tweet.

But fortunately for everyone else the exchange lives on in all it’s burned to a crisp glory.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.