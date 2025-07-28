The tooth fairy has well and truly entered the 21st century, thanks to this thoroughly modern note

Life funny children

Back in 2020, chef Lauren Williams shared a note from his son that shows two things:

1. Parents aren’t fooling their littl’uns with that Tooth Fairy stuff.

2. It’s the 21st century and even fairies have to move with the times.

My son lost his tooth yesterday and I go to his room last night to grab the tooth in exchange for some $$$… And this is the message he wrote… 😒😒😒 with full on instructions 🤦🏾‍♂️🙄🤣 pic.twitter.com/jiMm5y9UF9 — Chef Lauren (@ChefLaurenW) July 2, 2020

That’s pretty comprehensive. What happened to getting 50 pence (or cents) and heading straight to the sweet shop to ruin another tooth?

People were impressed.

I have read worse end user documentation written by adults. https://t.co/uqCsiRZjiP — Andrew Doull (@andrewdoull) July 3, 2020

Give this young King his Robux neeoowww 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qnSCwkvuL9 — LaQuita G | Black Identity Extremist (@loudblkgrl) July 3, 2020

He really wrote out these instructions like you're a senior babyboomer with very limited tech knowledge and he's your exasperated millennial grandkid that's told you this 10 times already. Mans even said take it off the charger and do it somewhere else — Bitch, thrifty?! Hoe, money!! (@_GodHerself) July 2, 2020

i don't want real money i just want you to spend ten bucks lmaooooo — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) July 3, 2020

The Bible says write the vision and make it plain that he may run that readeth it. The child had a clear vision and he made it plain — Langston’s Blues (@kimikoko73) July 3, 2020

We’re sure you must be curious, so …

So, an update for those asking… His request was granted, he received his 800 Robux this morning when he woke up!💰💰💰 — Chef Lauren (@ChefLaurenW) July 3, 2020

That’s top dadding.

