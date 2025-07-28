Life funny children

The tooth fairy has well and truly entered the 21st century, thanks to this thoroughly modern note

Poke Staff. Updated July 28th, 2025

Back in 2020, chef Lauren Williams shared a note from his son that shows two things:

1. Parents aren’t fooling their littl’uns with that Tooth Fairy stuff.

2. It’s the 21st century and even fairies have to move with the times.

That’s pretty comprehensive. What happened to getting 50 pence (or cents) and heading straight to the sweet shop to ruin another tooth?

People were impressed.

We’re sure you must be curious, so …

That’s top dadding.

Source Chef Lauren Image Chef Lauren, Pexels