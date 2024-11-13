This ‘greatest diary entry of all time’ by Michael Palin has just gone viral again and it’s the best minute or two you’ll spend today

Celebrity diary Michael palin

We’ve just started the latest volume of Michael Palin’s diaries and it’s just as fabulous ever, following the great man from 1999 all the way up to 2009.

This diary entry is from rather earlier – 13 November, 1977 to be precise, and it’s just gone viral on Twitter (it being 13 November today, of course) and not for the first or last time.

It was shared by @MichaelCGlasper who described it as the ‘greatest diary entry of all time’ and this is why.

It's the anniversary of the greatest diary entry of all time, from Michael Palin. 13 November 1977. pic.twitter.com/x3nIPj3zr5 — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) November 13, 2024

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Absolutely wonderful.

He was 34 at the time. I took it for an older man's perspective, though with luck, these moments of completeness can come at any age. — Michael (@MichaelRonson88) November 13, 2024

And you can find lots more Michael Palin – including his latest diaries – here!

READ MORE

A troll asked Richard Herring if he was a ‘woke tosspot comedian’ and his A++ comeback had everyone applauding

Source @MichaelCGlasper