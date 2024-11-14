Richard Dawkins bigged up Elon Musk and of all the fabulous comebacks this A++ response was simply divine

Celebrity comebacks elon musk richard dawkins

Elon Musk appears to have been pretty much joined to the hip of Donald Trump since the former President’s landslide win in the US presidential elections.

Musk memorably said he’d be ‘f-cked’ if Kamala Harris won, so now he’s the opposite of whatever that is. He’s still f-ing irritating, though.

Not everyone was dismayed by Musk’s appointment to Trump’s first Cabinet ahead of his White House return, including the former poster boy for atheism, Richard Dawkins, author of The God Delusion and all that, who had this to say.

We’ve rounded up a whole bunch of fabulous responses here, but out of all of them this A++ response was simply divine.

We especially liked this.

Please point me to evidence that Musk is highly intelligent and not mendacious or malevolent. Instead, the evidence for him being a greedy, vindictive, anti-free speech power hungry narcissist in a stupid hat is voluminous. I implore @RichardDawkins to look at evidence. https://t.co/HfMcHy3Sp4 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 13, 2024

And this.

You're an idiot Musk is a strung out bastard in a midlife crisis who cares only about himself — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 14, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than actor and comedian @wsebag

He's so wrong that I'm starting to think there might be a God pic.twitter.com/dBPp3vM9h2 — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) November 13, 2024

Boom.

I know. I read his tweet and had an overwhelming urge to go straight to Mass. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) November 13, 2024

Follow @wsebag here!

Source @wsebag