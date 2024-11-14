This revelation about someone who only has the ‘big light’ in their lounge had people reaching for the off switch – 17 most relatable responses

Life homes lights

There are two types of light in this world. There’s the big light, and there’s all other lights, and the big light as we all know – don’t we? – is to be avoided at all costs.

So it was surely no surprise that this particular revelation by teacher @DeputyGrocott about someone’s lounge went viral because … look!

So a colleague today revealed that they only have a ‘big light’ in their living room! I was gobsmacked! No lamps! Can you imagine just having the big light on. All. The. Time?! — Mr G (@DeputyGrocott) November 12, 2024

And the concept that this person had no other light in their living room apart from the big light prompted quite the stir and no end of people reaching for the off switch.

These 17 responses surely say it best.

Only turn the “Big Light” on to get to / from the lamps in the dark! Switch it straight off afterwards. — Rob H (@R_Hou50) November 12, 2024

Is the correct answer — Mr G (@DeputyGrocott) November 12, 2024

I hardly turn my “big light” on in my room. When reading I hate that glare coming from above. Much prefer a lamp. Ehen writing the big light casts too much shadow on my page and the ink shines making it difficult to focus. Much prefer lamps. — Megan Michelle (@Meg_Mitchie) November 12, 2024

Only light in our living room – no dimmer. Only rooms with lamps are bedrooms. pic.twitter.com/xYpW1EqrAm — Caroline Lee (@MadCowSurvivor) November 12, 2024

I don’t even have a bulb in the big light.

Going into a room with the big light on is known to ignite a tirade of moaning in my house. Excluding the kitchen and bathroom, big lights are a definite no. — Jen O’Brien (@jenniferob81) November 13, 2024

Only psychopaths have their big light on. It kills me just having it on in the bathroom. Psycho. Paths. https://t.co/V9dWLoqbe2 — Hypatia (@FatallyY0urs) November 13, 2024

