Trump is assembling his clown car of a cabinet and it’s going every bit as well as you’d expect – 26 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2024

With around two months until he takes office, Donald Trump has been very busy hand-picking the team who will help him run the country, and it’s a surprising mixture of moderates and noted experts in their relevant fields.

Just kidding – he’s picking his mates and the most overt ass-kissers, regardless of whether they have any useful experience or any morals visible to the naked eye.

Some old ‘favourites’ you may recognise from the start of the franchise, ‘President Trump: Clown in the White House’, include
Stephen Miller – Secretary of State for Avoiding Garlic, Sunlight and Pointy sticks – and Tom Homan, Border Czar – one of the architects of the Muslim ban and a key player in the whole ‘kids in cages’ episode. He seems fun.

Fox News presenter Pete Hegseth will be the head of the Defense Department.

The Elon Musk influence is visible from space.

He even persuaded Trump to let him advertise his cryptocurrency via the new department’s name.

Matt Gaetz, previously investigated for sex-trafficking by the House Ethics Committee, will be the Attorney General.

Democrats and more moderate Republicans are watching proceedings with a sense of foreboding.

But that doesn’t mean people can’t have a laugh at it, too.

