Trump is assembling his clown car of a cabinet and it’s going every bit as well as you’d expect – 26 top reactions

With around two months until he takes office, Donald Trump has been very busy hand-picking the team who will help him run the country, and it’s a surprising mixture of moderates and noted experts in their relevant fields.

Just kidding – he’s picking his mates and the most overt ass-kissers, regardless of whether they have any useful experience or any morals visible to the naked eye.

choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/BK0SH9s2Gv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2024

Some old ‘favourites’ you may recognise from the start of the franchise, ‘President Trump: Clown in the White House’, include

Stephen Miller – Secretary of State for Avoiding Garlic, Sunlight and Pointy sticks – and Tom Homan, Border Czar – one of the architects of the Muslim ban and a key player in the whole ‘kids in cages’ episode. He seems fun.

Good luck to "Latinos for Trump"….this is the policy you voted for that Stephen Miller will now be in charge of https://t.co/MvhWFsz7rS pic.twitter.com/4ZDiNxMluA — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 11, 2024

Cecilia Vega asks: “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?” “Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” says Tom Homan, head of ICE during Trump’s family separation policy. https://t.co/If9G1sNEzj pic.twitter.com/TIWhi25Vdu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2024

Fox News presenter Pete Hegseth will be the head of the Defense Department.

a week ago America had hope and now they have a Fox News anchor as secretary of defense pic.twitter.com/EVDsgg3FHG — T (@teewatterss) November 13, 2024

The Elon Musk influence is visible from space.

When are we all going to sit up and pay attention? pic.twitter.com/GWoBPakSa5 — Miffy TRUMP IS A RAPIST (@miffythegamer) November 9, 2024

He even persuaded Trump to let him advertise his cryptocurrency via the new department’s name.

Elon Musk making Trump make a new dept just so he can use the acronym “DOGE” is the most aggressively Elon thing he could do & it proves he’s the biggest fucking loser to walk the planet. He’s Caleb Hearon asking Cooper abt his cologne levels of cringe, but he never grew up. https://t.co/mSvxVm3w9A — rachel (@rachellynneb) November 13, 2024

Matt Gaetz, previously investigated for sex-trafficking by the House Ethics Committee, will be the Attorney General.

BREAKING: John Bolton, who served in every Republican WH administration since Reagan, says today is not a good day and calls Trump picking Matt Gaetz as Attorney General the "worst cabinet pick in American history." Whoa. pic.twitter.com/iFRuK5hc9Q — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 14, 2024

Democrats and more moderate Republicans are watching proceedings with a sense of foreboding.

MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: In an absolutely stunning and disqualifying resurfaced clip, Trump’s selection for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said America “should not have women in combat roles.” RT so every American sees how awful Donald Trump’s decisions are. pic.twitter.com/1qIp2aoN08 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 13, 2024

Meet Michael Waltz, reported to be Trump's national security adviser pick. He's not just a typical Republican on the Middle East — he supported re-invading Afghanistan and wants American boots on the ground in Ukraine.https://t.co/vIlFVvHRY1 — Matthew Petti (@matthew_petti) November 12, 2024

So the richest man in the world spent $130 million to elect Donald Trump. Now he's being put in charge of a "government efficiency" agency while controlling corporations with billions in government contracts that are also under federal investigations. See how this works? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 13, 2024

Let me get this straight: A Fox anchor, OnlyFans creator, climate denier, tech company owner, and bad businessmen will run our government & be in charge of our lives & rights. This is what America gets by voting for Trump. We are so screwed. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 13, 2024

But that doesn’t mean people can’t have a laugh at it, too.

1.

Everyday we get new announcements of Trump’s cabinet picks and this what I picture those meetings looking like pic.twitter.com/SraXjXLY3Q — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) November 13, 2024

2.

Donald Trump announces Baron Harkonnen will head spice production on the planet of Arrakis pic.twitter.com/fLu8WbW4w2 — Brooks | ️‍ (@brookstweetz) November 13, 2024

3.

Trump cabinet walking into the White House on January 20th pic.twitter.com/twrQDPiGz0 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2024

4.

At this rate, Trump’s gonna put Diddy in charge of the oil reserves — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) November 13, 2024

5.

Donald Trump announces that Woah Vicky will lead the Department of Punctuation and Spelling. pic.twitter.com/ydc5VmJeDZ — clintoris (@clintoris) November 13, 2024

6.

Set up a Department of Government Efficiency. Appoint two bosses instead of one. Beautiful.https://t.co/kcixUFpWup — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) November 13, 2024

7.

trump is treating his cabinet like his myspace top 8 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) November 13, 2024

8.

We laughed but Female Body Inspector is about to be an official cabinet position — Albertina Rizzo (@albz) November 13, 2024

9.

I'm sorry but letting Musk have a department with the initials that spell doge is the fuckign cringiest thing I've ever seen, from Trump and Musk — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) November 13, 2024

10.

my new working theory is that the 2nd trump administration is going to look a lot like the 30 rock version of the bush administration https://t.co/2pmwr9sNCY pic.twitter.com/GpSjJxvEfx — america's last lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) November 12, 2024

11.

Trump's incoming cabinet be like pic.twitter.com/IgYGD012PM — Pisco (@PiscoLitty) November 11, 2024

12.

Trump’s Cabinet appears to be taking shape. pic.twitter.com/R8dYcfgFm0 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 12, 2024

13.