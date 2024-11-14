‘What’s something you don’t realise is weird until you really think about it?’ – 23 everyday things with the power to completely freak you out

Life r/AskReddit Weird

If you’re exposed to something for long enough, however strange it is, it will eventually become completely normal. And weird not taking about things like a sexist, boorish TV star twice becoming leader of the free world here, we’re talking about smaller, every day things. Reddit user SmellSmooth4104 asked the simple question:

What is something you don’t realise is weird until you really think about it?

And was offered a plethora of seemingly mundane things that will blow your tiny mind when you really consider them.

1.

‘Clapping, animals must think we’re mental. Apart from seals, seals know.’

–Potential_Sail_3479

2.

‘Also smiling. Most animals see baring your teeth as an act of aggression.’

–JuryBorn

3.

‘Your skeleton isn’t inside you. You are inside your skeleton (skull).’

–IAmAQuantumMechanic

4.

‘Shaking hands. We see each other for the first time and grab each other by the limb and move vigorously.’

–breakfastofspies

5.

‘Laughter. We make strange noises, sometimes uncontrollably, just because we find something funny. It’s a physical response that evolved for social bonding, but if you step back, it’s kind of bizarre.’

–AvaZany

6.

‘To me its so crazy that we just pick someone and they become one of the most important parts of our life and we just spend so much time together and then even sometimes you just break up and someone you spent like 12hours a day with for like 15 years is just not part of your life and you never see them again.’

–Jacckiye

7.

‘How we celebrate birthdays by putting fire on food and singing while the person just sits there awkwardly. Like, if you actually think about it, it’s kinda weird.’

–loveliestsophia

8.

‘Goofy has a pet dog that he keeps leashed in clearly poor conditions outside his house despite himself, his family and loved ones being dogs or other anthropomorphic animals.’

–clown_pants

9.

‘House cats. TF do you mean I have a tiny tenuously domestic version of a wild animal in my house demanding I feed it?’

–floralbalaclava

10.

‘That we live just to earn some papers that allows us to live.’

–RealisticBabb

11.

‘Math. It exists. It’s here. No one invented it. We just discovered it’s rules.’

–Mar_Reddit