Denzel Washington’s terrible Cockney accent has just gone wildly viral and it’s a textbook case of an American trying to be a Brit

Denzel Washington is one of the great American actors of all time, much loved and garlanded for his roles in the likes of Malcolm X, Philadelphia, Training Day and Man On Fire.

He’s also currently earn rave reviews for his performance in Gladiator 2 – which could potentially earn him a third Oscar.

Fun Oscars fact: If Denzel Washington receives an Oscar nomination for his performance in Gladiator 2, he will join a very exclusive club of only 6 actors to earn 10 or more Oscar nominations for acting. And he will also be the first Black person to ever achieve double-digit… pic.twitter.com/7K9l2fwgZ7 — Luke Hearfield (@LukeHearfield) November 14, 2024

However, one of Denzel’s earliest films that’s unlikely to be counted among his career classics is the 1988 British film For Queen and Country. In it, Denzel plays a British paratrooper readjusting to civilian life in London.

A scene from the movie has now gone viral – because of Denzel’s British accent. And, oh boy, is it something.

Denzel Washington tried speaking with a British accent in a film once and never tried doing it again. pic.twitter.com/7xTxUjDjJ9 — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) November 14, 2024

Truly, Denzel’s accent is all over the place, and people have been having a lot of fun at his expense.

need to know who was the accent coach, who said “that’s it, denzel, you’ve got it!”, took the money and never looked back — reni (@reniadeb) November 14, 2024

I generally think Denzel Washington can do no wrong but this makes my ears bleed! — Georgie Agass (MCIPR) (@GeorgieAgass) November 15, 2024

not the please sir can i have some more accent https://t.co/gq6I2oHvwZ — joshua (@joshcharles_21) November 15, 2024

Did he call Dick Van Dyke for accent advice? ‍♂️ — Jason DM (@DjasonMcC) November 15, 2024

I don’t think I’ve seen FOR QUEEN AND COUNTRY since it came out. Very particular sort of bad accent. It’s actually good *when he’s doing it*. But he’s only doing it for about half of every sentence. The other half is just Denzel. https://t.co/uP5bvKj73e — Donald Clarke️ (@DonaldClarke63) November 15, 2024

This is sooooo bad Sorry but I feel like one of the only Americans to nail the British Accent was Renée Zellwegger in Bridget Jones. I genuinely thought she was British lol. https://t.co/EyxWXvlqBk — Cloud (@OnClaudeN9ne) November 15, 2024

This is quite possibly the worst thing I’ve ever heard https://t.co/ua5eGKEsV7 — (@felocidad) November 15, 2024

It’s not actually the worst but his voice is that distinctive you can’t help but hear it come through. — Robert Espie (@mrrobespie) November 15, 2024

Petition for American actors to PLEASE stop trying to do this https://t.co/SVYBZoRDxX — tom (evil arc) (@awildtom) November 15, 2024

I’m SCREAMING A fun game to play would be saying how many different accents you hear. I can hear New York, Aussie & Kiwi https://t.co/XDq7wXur0F — Uppity African (@naledimashishi) November 14, 2024

This is up there with Charlie Hunnam’s portrayal of Pete Dunham in Green Street. “Corrrrrr blimey geezah!” https://t.co/GTJFns8LGF pic.twitter.com/1PncqBOIqk — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 15, 2024

Was completely unaware that we Brits have a habit of leaving the last vowel off all words until now “In the col, in the dar, in the shi” https://t.co/vSWWyuYufN — FourthDrawerDown #MDANT (@itaintwhywhywhy) November 15, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/ronkelawal