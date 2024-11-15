Entertainment movies

Denzel Washington’s terrible Cockney accent has just gone wildly viral and it’s a textbook case of an American trying to be a Brit

Poke Reporter. Updated November 15th, 2024

Denzel Washington is one of the great American actors of all time, much loved and garlanded for his roles in the likes of Malcolm X, Philadelphia, Training Day and Man On Fire.

He’s also currently earn rave reviews for his performance in Gladiator 2  – which could potentially earn him a third Oscar.

However, one of Denzel’s earliest films that’s unlikely to be counted among his career classics is the 1988 British film For Queen and Country. In it, Denzel plays a British paratrooper readjusting to civilian life in London.

A scene from the movie has now gone viral – because of Denzel’s British accent. And, oh boy, is it something.

Truly, Denzel’s accent is all over the place, and people have been having a lot of fun at his expense.

