Celebrity boxing mike tyson

Mike Tyson got all existential with this 14 y/o’s question about his ‘legacy’ and it’s today’s funniest, most devastating watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 15th, 2024

As if you haven’t already seen elsewhere by now, Mike Tyson will take on Jake Paul in a boxing match (of sorts) on Netflix this weekend, and let’s hope he gives the YouTuber a good pummelling.

We mention it not because we want to give it any more publicity than it’s already had but because of this particular pre-bout interview between Tyson and teenage journalist Jazlyn Guerra, known professionally as Jazzy’s World TV.

She asked him about his legacy and it’s fair to say Tyson took it seriously, very seriously indeed, and it’s today’s funniest, most eye-opening watch.

No doubt!

And here are just a few of the many things people have been saying about it.

To conclude, this.

Or maybe just this.

Probably this.

READ MORE

This classic mansplainer takedown just went viral again and it’s a proper belter

Source @combat2747