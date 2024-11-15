Mike Tyson got all existential with this 14 y/o’s question about his ‘legacy’ and it’s today’s funniest, most devastating watch

Celebrity boxing mike tyson

As if you haven’t already seen elsewhere by now, Mike Tyson will take on Jake Paul in a boxing match (of sorts) on Netflix this weekend, and let’s hope he gives the YouTuber a good pummelling.

We mention it not because we want to give it any more publicity than it’s already had but because of this particular pre-bout interview between Tyson and teenage journalist Jazlyn Guerra, known professionally as Jazzy’s World TV.

She asked him about his legacy and it’s fair to say Tyson took it seriously, very seriously indeed, and it’s today’s funniest, most eye-opening watch.

No doubt!

And here are just a few of the many things people have been saying about it.

Mike Tyson definitely forgot he was talking to a kid while answering that question pic.twitter.com/WDHvtoVnnj — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 14, 2024

Lmao god that “thank you so much for sharing that” was hilarious — 8-Bit Eric (@8biteric) November 14, 2024

Why Mike looking at her like she Jake paul. pic.twitter.com/m5SXzTyH7b — The Cartoon Scholar (@MgdFirstComment) November 14, 2024

Ahhh that was golden. Her response was perfect too. Two completely different worlds met. A grizzly old stone cold killer right before a fight vs a zesty young girl excited about life and all the opportunities that lay ahead of her. — SpiderMonkey (@SpiderMonkeyXYZ) November 14, 2024

That kid reporter had no idea she was about to get her world view rocked — Cory Campbell (@Cory_Campbell12) November 14, 2024

To conclude, this.

This is an insane thing to say to a child but I’m laughing so hard right now https://t.co/UfpEAPJY20 — Evan MacIsaac (@evanxmacisaac) November 15, 2024

Or maybe just this.

No, he is just real. — iWeb Gaming (@iWebxx) November 14, 2024

Probably this.

Omg why did Mike say that to that little girl? pic.twitter.com/l1Z6W00M3Q — Kay Electronica ✨ (@KarmaSerene) November 14, 2024

READ MORE

This classic mansplainer takedown just went viral again and it’s a proper belter

Source @combat2747