This classic mansplainer takedown just went viral again and it’s a proper belter

We’ve featured no end of mansplainers being given exactly the treatment they deserved on these pages, but not many comebacks hit the heights of this particular response which has just gone viral again on Twitter.

It was sent into orbit by the great George Takei who had just a one-word addition – ‘owned’ and it’s really the only one you need.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Quick, somebody beam Shawn up.

Walked right into it — DeAno Jackson (@EvoAnubis) November 13, 2024

I wonder if Shawn actually understood what just happened there? — Lord Soth (@SenpaiSoth) November 13, 2024

Love it — Lori Gilbert, L.Ac (@lorigilbertlac) November 13, 2024

Source @GeorgeTakei