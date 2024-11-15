‘What is a moral boundary you never understood?’ – 17 especially confusing codes of conduct

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Unlike the law, moral boundaries are more of an unwritten agreement. Which means they often contain confusing wrinkles.

It’s an issue that’s clearly been playing on the mind of Reddit user prodegybaby, as they turned to the collected intelligence of r/AskReddit by asking:

‘What is a moral boundary you never understood?’

Here are 17 of the most interesting replies which are bound to make you look at the world differently…

1.

‘Respect is NOT interchangeable with obedience.’

-Thebelldam

‘It drives me nuts when elders think that if you don’t immediately obey them that means you have a lack of respect for them.’

Thebelldam

2.

‘Well, at the risk of getting roasted, especially on veterans day….just because you’re in the military, doesn’t mean you’re a good person.’

-0dogg

3.

‘When people think that if something is legal, then it’s moral, and if it’s illegal, it’s immoral. There are too many instances to list.’

-ianmoone1102

‘I had an extremely alcoholic friend once. She told me that she would never smoke weed because it was illegal even though it made her anxiety lessen.

‘But the woman would pour a venti cup full of vodka in her coffee cup every morning and take her kids to school while she sipped. It baffled me completely.’

Jadacide37

4.

‘Flipping out so bad about survival cannibalism. If you survive the plane crash and I don’t, go ahead and eat me, what am I using it for?’

-Excellent_Law6906

5.

‘Being angrier at the person your spouse is cheating with than you are at your cheating spouse.’

-gothism

‘I think it falls in the “denial” stage of the stages of grief. they are grieving the person they once thought they knew.’

nothoughtsgirl

6.

‘Discussing your salary with other co-workers.’

-Jepp_Gogi

7.

‘Probably because I’ve always worked in healthcare, but many people are super averse to talking about medical conditions.

‘Tons of people downplay or outright avoid talking about their conditions directly to medical professionals in hospitals. Some even do things like eating cake at work parties to avoid coworkers finding out about their type 2 diabetes.

‘One of my patients took almost a month of FMLA and avoided seeking medical care for that time while they had endless diarrhoea from their Crohn’s and ended up dying from electrolyte loss.’

-Wise_Yogurt1

8.

‘Not “acting desperate” for a job when applying or interviewing for new jobs. Like I’m applying for this job because I need a job, not for shits and giggles. Like I’m not going to tell you my kids will starve to death if I don’t get a job but saying something like “I have 3 mouths to feed and I qualify for this job” would be seen as “acting desperate” (I don’t have kids personally, this was just the first example I thought of).

‘They want you to say some bullshit answer that is fluffy and nice.’

-anonimna44

9.

‘Medically assisted euthanasia. If a person is terminal with a terrible illness then why not give them an option to pass peacefully and painlessly? Why have them suffer until their literal last moment? Most people agree to do the same for a pet, but for some reason when it’s a person, they don’t want to give them that dignity.’

-Winwookiee