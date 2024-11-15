What’s the male equivalent of ‘Why do women’s clothes not come with pockets?’ – 21 sartorial irritations that really gets men’s goat

Life men r/AskReddit

Women have often bemoaned the fact that the majority of the clothes they buy don’t come with pockets, meaning they have nowhere to put their phones, or are forever encumbered by bags.

But it’s not only women who feel something is inconveniently missing from or wrong with their attire. Over on Reddit, user SomeJokeTeeth asked:

‘What’s the male equivalent of ‘Why do women’s clothes not come with pockets?’

Which led plenty of guys to air their grievances about fashion, and life in general.

1.

‘Men’s formal wear is really hot. Like if we go to a fancy wedding in the summer, I’m in a suit and tie, my wife is in a tiny dress.’

–MoreGaghPlease

2.

‘It’s also true in a lot of offices, it’s why the aircon is often so cold. Men are expected to wear long warm pants year round where women can get away with cooler skirts and dresses so the temp is always low because of it.’

–Ginge00

3.

‘Men’s shirts get wider with each size but not longer.’

–CaffeinatedHBIC

4.

‘The lack of variety for mens clothing in stores. Womens clothing will fill up 90% of the store while men get a tiny closed off section like here ya go guys.’

–Embarrassed_Ad_6098

5.

‘Also in gym clothes. I feel like women has a vast variety in all kinds of colors and patterns that look amazing.

Men can pick between black, gray, navy blue, and white. And definitely no patterns at all.’

–McArine

6.

‘Stores assuming that if you’re over 6 feet tall, you must also be 6 feet wide.’

–Roam_Hylia

7.

‘Why can’t I get a health/hygiene product that isn’t labeled something like ‘Grizzly bear fist fight sleep strips for tough men’.’

–no4scinjewboi

8.

‘Men have dangly bits at the delta of their legs. Trousers. Women lack dangly bits at the delta of their legs. Skirts. Make it make sense.’

–Capn_Of_Capns

9.

‘Why are womens perfume and scents labeled as what they actually smell like? ‘Peach’, ‘strawberry’ etc. Whereas men’s scents are labeled as like…. Literally nothing. ‘Orion’ etc. How are men supposed to know what Greek Gods smell like?’

–dasaigaijin

10.

‘Why do men’s clothing have to be so boring? If we try to do anything that moves slightly into dangerous territory, too bright of colours, say, or a non-traditional silhouette, or even if you dress slightly more formally than others, Like wearing a jacket and tie when everyone else is just wearing jackets, you get ridiculed and mocked.’

–BrianMincey