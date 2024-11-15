‘Which discontinued fast food item do you want to come back?’ – 19 sorely missed meals
If McDonald’s recent Grimace Shake taught us anything, it’s that we need to cherish our precious fast food menus while they’re around.
All too often a favourite meal can be dropped at a moment’s notice, and we suddenly find ourselves drifting in a world without meaning. Don’t believe us? Check out the replies to this r/AskReddit question posed by user JKP7X:
‘Which discontinued fast food item do you want to come back?’
Here are some of the most missed meals that fast food customers wish would make a return…
1.
‘Actual dollar menus.’
-Red-Dwarf69
2.
‘The Buffet Option at Pizza Hut.’
-DonovanMcLoughlin
3.
‘McDonald’s snack wraps. Why did they even take them away? We need justice for the snack wraps!’
-bbabysweetangel
4.
‘Does Arby’s 5 for 5 count? Cause those are the before times I want.’
-fcghp666
5.
‘The double decker taco. Bonus, the grilled steak burrito.’
-the_purple_goat
6.
‘Taco Bell’s caramel apple empanadas.’
-PirateJohn75
7.
‘Og KFC chicken littles.’
-D34THDE1TY
8.
‘Chicken selects from mcdonalds.’
-GameBoySteve
9.
‘McDonalds deep fried apple pies, they were the bomb. The baked ones they have now taste like kitty litter.’
-MrRonObvious
10.
‘KFC – potato wedges. I like their french fries a lot, but damn those wedges were fire!’
-Mediocre-Victory-565