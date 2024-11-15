‘Which discontinued fast food item do you want to come back?’ – 19 sorely missed meals

Round Ups Ask Reddit

If McDonald’s recent Grimace Shake taught us anything, it’s that we need to cherish our precious fast food menus while they’re around.

All too often a favourite meal can be dropped at a moment’s notice, and we suddenly find ourselves drifting in a world without meaning. Don’t believe us? Check out the replies to this r/AskReddit question posed by user JKP7X:

‘Which discontinued fast food item do you want to come back?’

Here are some of the most missed meals that fast food customers wish would make a return…

‘Actual dollar menus.’

-Red-Dwarf69

‘The Buffet Option at Pizza Hut.’

-DonovanMcLoughlin

‘McDonald’s snack wraps. Why did they even take them away? We need justice for the snack wraps!’

-bbabysweetangel

‘Does Arby’s 5 for 5 count? Cause those are the before times I want.’

-fcghp666

‘The double decker taco. Bonus, the grilled steak burrito.’

-the_purple_goat

‘Taco Bell’s caramel apple empanadas.’

-PirateJohn75

‘Og KFC chicken littles.’

-D34THDE1TY

‘Chicken selects from mcdonalds.’

-GameBoySteve

‘McDonalds deep fried apple pies, they were the bomb. The baked ones they have now taste like kitty litter.’

-MrRonObvious

‘KFC – potato wedges. I like their french fries a lot, but damn those wedges were fire!’

-Mediocre-Victory-565