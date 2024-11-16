Politics new zealand politics

Māori MPs protested a new law with a haka in the New Zealand parliament – and the world is cheering them on

Poke Reporter. Updated November 16th, 2024

Now this is how you protest new legislation in parliament.

This week, the New Zealand parliament was brought to a halt by MPs performing a haka to protest a controversial bill that critics say would diminish a treaty that’s one of the country’s foundational documents with the Māori people.

22-year-old MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the youngest member of parliament from the opposition Te Pāti Māori party, began the traditional ceremonial dance after the Speaker of the House asked her if the party would support the bill – but not before tearing up the document in question.

These videos give you different angles on the extraordinary scenes.
.

.

.

The scenes have gone viral across social media platforms, with people from across the world cheering on the act of defiance.

