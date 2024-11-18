Twitter immigration takedowns

A bigoted Little Englander trolled lifeboat volunteers for saving lives and this unexpected A++ comeback just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated November 18th, 2024

The work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute is one of the wonders of the modern world, saving countless lives thanks to the incredible work of its volunteers and funded almost entirely by legacies and donations.

Except, well, not everyone appears to appreciate their work.

Specifically, this particular bigoted Little Englander who took time out of their busy day to troll them on Facebook – troll might be too pleasant a word for it – and we’re glad they did (in a way) because the unexpected A++ comeback just gets better and better.

It went viral after it was shared by xx over on Twitter.

And here it is again, just in case …

Boom.

Source @TheLittleWaster