A bigoted Little Englander trolled lifeboat volunteers for saving lives and this unexpected A++ comeback just gets better and better

The work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute is one of the wonders of the modern world, saving countless lives thanks to the incredible work of its volunteers and funded almost entirely by legacies and donations.

Except, well, not everyone appears to appreciate their work.

Specifically, this particular bigoted Little Englander who took time out of their busy day to troll them on Facebook – troll might be too pleasant a word for it – and we’re glad they did (in a way) because the unexpected A++ comeback just gets better and better.

Yet, they immediately knew who he was talking about and the context. Funny that. — Observant Geeza (@GeezaObservant) November 17, 2024

They simply told the thick fucker that they were the royal national institute of blind people. Letting the simpleton know he'd tagged the wrong account. What more needs to be said ffs — (@TheLittleWaster) November 17, 2024

Have the RNIB been bringing in illegal immigrants? Shocking if true — David Potts (@DavidDrpotts) November 16, 2024

Hi David. I can assure you that we, RNIB, are only here to help and support people with sight loss issues – Marie — RNIB (@RNIB) November 16, 2024

Hope he doesn’t meet any paediatricians. — Follow The Money #FBPE #FBPPR #GTTO (@uknowhoyour) November 16, 2024

