Harry Hill’s hilarious 100 seconds on Ray Mears is just the escape from everything else we needed right now

Harry Hill was trending so much on Twitter over the weekend you could be forgiven for thinking he had unexpectedly – very unexpectedly – brought TV Burp back.

Of course he hasn’t, but it did mean there was no end of fabulous clips from his much-loved ITV show going viral.

And while it’s crying out for a round-up of all our favourites, we reckon this one is up there with the very best, a 100 seconds or so on Ray Mears’ old BBC2 show, Wild Food. And it’s simply delicious.

very niche harry hill moment but picture this: it’s 2007, you’re me, it’s last thing on a sunday night and you’ve forgotten to do your maths homework. dad’s pissed off because now he has to help you. you don’t get it anyway but you also can’t focus because you can’t stop thinking… pic.twitter.com/OWR0R2Omjq — mj (@bigdybbukenergy) November 17, 2024

What a man, what a show!

This is a sketch I remember all the time! https://t.co/aq1WhFLHSb — Skeleshug (@shugshug) November 17, 2024

Come back @HarryHill …we need your silliness! — HeyJude #LiveYourBestLife #LoveIsEverything❤ (@jude561610) November 18, 2024

