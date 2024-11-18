Elon Musk asked the internet ‘Guess who?’ and the responses were hilariously savage – 17 good shouts

US elon musk

At the weekend, Trump and co. took his private plane to New York, where they watched UFC 309. And by ‘and co.’, we obviously mean Elon Musk, his limpet billionaire, who took the opportunity to give the internet some joke fodder.

It could have been a nod to LLoyd Ostertag, the ‘Dogefather’, a comedy character he portrayed on his widely panned 2021 SNL appearance.

Lloyd Ostertag stopped by the desk to talk cryptocurrency. pic.twitter.com/cuILxOBJlj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

Or more likely, to UFC team The Fighting Nerds.

Which Fighting Nerd is the best? pic.twitter.com/JDaCXCbwR8 — cotydankh (@CotyMMA) November 18, 2024

But with no guardrails, people took their best guesses – and they weren’t flattering.

1.

Deirdre Barlow? https://t.co/Oz2A3HNbO8 — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) November 17, 2024

2.

It's Jack Duckworth resurected https://t.co/osUNO3GnAT pic.twitter.com/0BifqWyApt — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog aka Ian Woulahan (@TheMeldrew) November 17, 2024

3.

If Harry Potter left the ministry of magic and joined a tech startup https://t.co/FK8h62HVRE — Design by MarkF (@DesignbyMarkF) November 17, 2024

4.

An illegal immigrant from South Africa whose ignorance of American history doesn't forestall his greed to destroy this nation. https://t.co/p9iESBeTCk — Ron Rosenbaum (@RonRosenbaum1) November 17, 2024

5.

6.

Genuinely one of the biggest gimps currently breathing https://t.co/t0f7Xxhp6M — Blues of Goodison (@bluesofgoodison) November 17, 2024

7.

De facto President and so full of himself, he'll fall through his own asshole. https://t.co/YvJgT4TmFx — Shelby Happy (@ShelbyVoting) November 17, 2024

8.

9.