Science history royalty

Experts have recreated how Richard III might have sounded – and it’s nothing like Laurence Olivier

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 18th, 2024

A huge team of experts have been working to come up with an approximation of how King Richard III might have spoken.

The notorious Yorkist, who died at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485 and gave Twitter one of its greatest ever weeks when he was found buried under a Leicester car park in 2012, was born in Peterborough, but spent many of his childhood years in Wensleydale in Yorkshire.

The recreation reflects how a man of his status, background and physiology could have sounded.

Not a discount tent to be seen for miles.

The process involved a diverse set of disciplines.

People were quick to comment on the King’s mostly northern tones, and these comments have it covered. Sound up!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Kevin tweaked it to reflect the King’s personality.

Not sorry.

It certainly beats this previous attempt to recreate a voice from the mists of time.

READ MORE

David Starkey trolled Mary Beard and these historians got medieval on him

Source Sky News Image Screengrab