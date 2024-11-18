Experts have recreated how Richard III might have sounded – and it’s nothing like Laurence Olivier

Science history royalty

A huge team of experts have been working to come up with an approximation of how King Richard III might have spoken.

The notorious Yorkist, who died at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485 and gave Twitter one of its greatest ever weeks when he was found buried under a Leicester car park in 2012, was born in Peterborough, but spent many of his childhood years in Wensleydale in Yorkshire.

The recreation reflects how a man of his status, background and physiology could have sounded.

BREAKING: Researchers reveal the recreated voice of Richard IIIhttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/UP6yEKjWEI — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 17, 2024

The process involved a diverse set of disciplines.

York researchers have revealed the recreated voice of Richard III, complete with a hint of the Yorkshire accent. Historian and Broadcaster Rafe Heydel-Mankoo explains how the project tells us more about the 'linguistic history' of his reign.https://t.co/cdRme80482 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/1nzjWOUQmK — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 17, 2024

People were quick to comment on the King’s mostly northern tones, and these comments have it covered. Sound up!

1.

Amazing to hear King Richard III's voice! pic.twitter.com/x54CwhTiIF — The Jase (@jasemonkey) November 17, 2024

2.

Alan Bennett’s strangest Talking Heads episode yet — St Panks (@stpanks) November 18, 2024

3.

So Richard III sounded like actors who live in London trying to do a countryside character. — Great Content Matters (@likethiscontent) November 17, 2024

4.

Why does he sound like Samwise Gamgee? — AussieGamer (@AussieGamr) November 17, 2024

5.

Fella could be in Corrie, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks at the same time with that accent — Mike Statham (@mjstatham) November 17, 2024

6.

Having just watched M3gan this afternoon, I can say with some confidence that AI Richard III will rise up and decimate humanity at the earliest opportunity. https://t.co/ctV8MNMJUq — Clarissa Maycock (@ClarissaDM) November 17, 2024

7.

Babe, wake up a new Richard III has just dropped https://t.co/TsuXeAGQyR — Mary (@DamienneRice) November 17, 2024

8.

The power of AI brings you King RichardIII. pic.twitter.com/D2Q5Z47Mxh — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 17, 2024

9.

The fact he sounds kind of Irish is evidence enough for me that I am the true King of England. Bow down before me peasants. https://t.co/MPpqVgWXFu — Gareth (@GarethNotGarth) November 18, 2024

10.

Lads, does anyone know if there have ever been any other Kings of England? https://t.co/JLx3vOkBP0 — Ellie Cumbo (@EllieCumbo) November 17, 2024

11.

12.

Sounds a right bellend. — JR (@JohnR1572847) November 17, 2024

13.

14.

The world is falling apart but hey at least we can be safe in the knowledge we know what King Richard III sounded like. Fucking relief, was terrified id go to the grave without knowing. https://t.co/TxEIg2Kl6R — Luke (@LukeF125) November 17, 2024

Kevin tweaked it to reflect the King’s personality.

Technology is incredible. Just listen to this recreation of Richard III’s voice. Just astounding! They’ve brought the child-murdering little prick to life! #RichardIII pic.twitter.com/iFEO2SAFNa — Kevin (@caoimhinof) November 17, 2024

It certainly beats this previous attempt to recreate a voice from the mists of time.

“Words from beyond the grave.” Scientists used a CT scanner to create a 3-D-printed version of a Mummy’s mouth & throat. They combined it with an electronic larynx to make the sound that would come out of his vocal tract if his larynx came to life again. pic.twitter.com/rpAmtPOicS — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) July 15, 2020

