This detail from actress Rebecca Hall’s wedding is surely the most nailed-on thing to appear in Private Eye’s ‘Luvvies’ column you’ll ever read

Celebrity hollywood weddings

You may already be familiar with the work of the fabulous actress Rebecca Hall from TV series such as Parade’s End and films including Vicky Christina Barcelona.

Described as one of the best actresses of her generation, Hall, daughter of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s founder Sir Peter Hall, is now an acclaimed director as well.

But the reason we’re here is her wedding to Morgan Spector, which they decided to make a ‘bring your own wedding, like bring your own bottle’ affair. Here’s what she told Saturday’s edition of the Guardian.

‘We’re just going to gather in a house and we’re going to eat and drink and dance and have fun. And if at any point anyone wants to marry us [as in, perform the ceremony, please do.’

And it just went viral on Twitter because it’s surely the most luvviesome thing you’ll read, very possibly, ever.

Rebecca Hall on her wedding. I’d rather work night shifts in Asda than live like this pic.twitter.com/YtfAlDDmpq — john sturgis (@sturgios) November 17, 2024

And here is that detail again, just in case!

‘When she and Spector decided, finally, to get married, she found herself becoming fixated on the idea that people plan their fantasy weddings and the more precise the plan, the more likely it is they will be disappointed. “And I was like, can we manufacture some circumstances where we have no idea what’s going to happen, so that we can just experience it?” ‘They came up with the idea of, “bring your own wedding, like bring your own bottle? We’re just going to gather in a house and we’re going to eat and drink and dance and have fun. And if at any point anyone wants to marry us,” if anybody wants to perform a ceremony, “please do.” ‘One friend, artist Rob Roth, leapt out of the shrubbery dressed as a werewolf and sang, ‘If a double-decker bus / crashes into us…’ ‘Another, the actor Dan Stevens, called everybody out to the pond as a blood moon was rising and gave them a candle to hold. ‘He was like, ‘OK, this is my thing,’ and he made Morgan and I stand way up, high over there, while everyone else was on the other side of the water, and said, ‘I just want you to have an experience of seeing us, your community.’” We both sit for a moment, grinning stupidly. “It was about saying, ‘This is our world, these are our people and we will define ourselves exactly how we want to’.’

And if that doesn’t appear in Private Eye’s ‘Luvvies’ column, we’ll eat our wedding invite.

I am so tired of these upper middle class creatives and their tedious insistence that they’re extraordinary. — L (@MsLMG79) November 17, 2024

This could be destined to become one of the great “day in the life” write-ups, like Tom Baker’s or Tom Hollander’s. Only not. — Stephen Smith (@StephenSmithWDS) November 17, 2024

Weddings are tough enough to attend as they are. Imagine having to actually create the wedding on the day. — Anthony Ward (@shnozzmoana) November 17, 2024

I have worked might shifts at Asda and concur they would be preferable to whatever that is. — EmmaDent76 (@EmmaDent76) November 17, 2024

Just a completely unplanned blood moon. — Mr Ben -Thistle Top's Top Toady (@crit_gen) November 17, 2024

I would make everyone drink shots, play Come on Eileen and start a conga as my bit. — Lottie Lewis (@LottieHistory) November 17, 2024

We’re with @LucyABeaumont

I’ve read this nine times. https://t.co/2VlhKCVrgc — Lucy Beaumont (@LucyABeaumont) November 18, 2024

And you can read the whole of the Guardian interview (it’s really rather good) here!

READ MORE

These fabulous Bob Mortimer calls to Iain Lee’s radio show are just as hilariously wild as you’d expect

Source Guardian H/T @sturgios