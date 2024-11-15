Celebrity Bob Mortimer comedy radio

These fabulous Bob Mortimer calls to Iain Lee’s radio show are just as hilariously wild as you’d expect

Dominic Carter. Updated November 15th, 2024

We all love Bob Mortimer. Everything he says – whether it’s his surreal tales on Would I Lie To You? or the pathetic business calls of his train guy character – is a guaranteed laugh.

So it’ll come as a welcome surprise to his many fans that an obscure slice of Mortimer mischief has recently resurfaced. And what makes it even funnier is that it appears to be for his own amusement.

The comedy clips in question come from TV presenter Iain Lee’s late night radio show. Taking to X, Lee shared how the Gone Fishing funnyman would phone in under the guise of a man called Keith Bridgwood and talk about his fast-running nephew and rocket-powered bikes.

It’s unclear whether Lee immediately clicked that he was being told hilariously surreal fibs by Mortimer. But given that he phoned in five times to spin strange stories about his fast-running nephew, the penny certainly dropped at some point.

For anyone else, this behaviour would be odd. But given that we’ve learnt that Mortimer does his own dentistry and once made up a game called theft and shrubbery, anonymously phoning into a talk show sounds pretty tame in comparison.

As well as being hilarious in themselves, these clips have contributed to the overall image of Mortimer as a particularly peculiar comedian. And everyone is here for it.

As well as phoning in to talk about his nephew’s ability to run incredibly fast, Mortimer also sent Lee a video allegedly displaying his athletic capabilities. Here it is in all its… glory? Is that the right word?

The whole exchange took on a whole new dimension for attentive Bob Mortimer fans when he alluded to it on Taskmaster. During his appearance in series five way back in 2017, Mortimer presented the rocket-powered bike he made for his son. Sound familiar?

The entire collection of clips and videos is available to enjoy on Lee’s YouTube channel, and it’ll help plug the gap between now and Mortimer’s next novel.

READ MORE

Denzel Washington’s terrible Cockney accent has just gone wildly viral and it’s a textbook case of an American trying to be a Brit

Source: X, Image: YouTube