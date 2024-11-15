These fabulous Bob Mortimer calls to Iain Lee’s radio show are just as hilariously wild as you’d expect

Celebrity Bob Mortimer comedy radio

We all love Bob Mortimer. Everything he says – whether it’s his surreal tales on Would I Lie To You? or the pathetic business calls of his train guy character – is a guaranteed laugh.

So it’ll come as a welcome surprise to his many fans that an obscure slice of Mortimer mischief has recently resurfaced. And what makes it even funnier is that it appears to be for his own amusement.

The comedy clips in question come from TV presenter Iain Lee’s late night radio show. Taking to X, Lee shared how the Gone Fishing funnyman would phone in under the guise of a man called Keith Bridgwood and talk about his fast-running nephew and rocket-powered bikes.

Bob Mortimer used to phone my radio show to talk about his nephew who was a fast runner. Here are all of his calls. @RealBobMortimer https://t.co/9Hn67dll41 — Iain Lee MNCPS Acc. (@iainlee) November 11, 2024

It’s unclear whether Lee immediately clicked that he was being told hilariously surreal fibs by Mortimer. But given that he phoned in five times to spin strange stories about his fast-running nephew, the penny certainly dropped at some point.

For anyone else, this behaviour would be odd. But given that we’ve learnt that Mortimer does his own dentistry and once made up a game called theft and shrubbery, anonymously phoning into a talk show sounds pretty tame in comparison.

As well as being hilarious in themselves, these clips have contributed to the overall image of Mortimer as a particularly peculiar comedian. And everyone is here for it.

Reason #17574 why @RealBobMortimer is the greatest living Briton ❤️ https://t.co/J2A6bIEpda — Andrew B (@baylissrally) November 12, 2024

This is still some of the best radio I’ve ever heard. Gloriously silly. https://t.co/5p4xbc8JaV — Dave. Just Dave. (@davidwhittam) November 11, 2024

I’ve just had the best laugh out loud, for a very long time. — kate smith (@snorbens) November 11, 2024

Iain, Bob.

Proper belly laughs and tears at these..

I’ve been sitting in the work car park for the past half hour chuckling away. Am now late.

Thank you — Ian Falconer (@IKFalconer) November 12, 2024

As well as phoning in to talk about his nephew’s ability to run incredibly fast, Mortimer also sent Lee a video allegedly displaying his athletic capabilities. Here it is in all its… glory? Is that the right word?

The whole exchange took on a whole new dimension for attentive Bob Mortimer fans when he alluded to it on Taskmaster. During his appearance in series five way back in 2017, Mortimer presented the rocket-powered bike he made for his son. Sound familiar?

The entire collection of clips and videos is available to enjoy on Lee’s YouTube channel, and it’ll help plug the gap between now and Mortimer’s next novel.

Source: X, Image: YouTube