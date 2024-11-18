Liz Truss said Britain needs a Donald Trump, and Britain begged to differ – 14 top takes

Politics Liz Truss

It’s unlikely to come as much of a shock to anyone to learn that those working around former PM Liz Truss consider her to be psychologically unsuited to the Downing Street job.

We’d humbly suggest that she’s also economically, diplomatically and cerebrally unsuited, and a recent comment from Lettuce Liz makes our point beautifully.

Liz Truss, speaking in New Delhi has said “Frankly, I think we need a British Trump. The question is who that individual might be.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewisgoodall.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:07 AM

The UK hasn’t recovered from the man Trump called ‘Britain Trump’ – Boris Johnson – and certainly isn’t in good enough shape to cope with another one.

Here’s the internet’s verdict.

Yes, Liz. If only Britain would elect a far-right, racist, sexually abusive bigot with a total disregard for the law. Such a shame we never tried that. [image or embed] — Pink Daisy (@pinkdaisy.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:15 AM

The woman is mad!

What aspect of Trump does she think we need?

The dodgy business man? The liar? The inconsistent vacillator? The fraud? The charlatan? The religious fraud? The narcissist? The misogynist? The sexual predator?

Or a politician using oral violence to incite his followers?

Is that it? [image or embed] — amandagillender.bsky.social (@amandagillender.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:06 AM

Joey Essex giving his views on the Large Hadron Collider would be more relevant than Liz Truss commenting on British politics. Stop giving that useless lettuce airtime [image or embed] — Lewis Jones (@lewisjones.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:03 AM

Hatstand crazy Liz Truss flies to New Delhi to tell them that Britain needs its own version of adjudicated rapist/racist Donald Trump Galloping clown show… [image or embed] — Stuzi (@stuzipants.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:59 AM

There's a certain craven madness to British politicians expressing admiration for a foreign leader who plans to put a 10% tariff on exports to the UK's biggest trade partner other than the EU. [image or embed] — Gabriel Milland (@gabrielmilland.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:35 AM

There was only one credible name in the hat.

It’s probably time.

Source Lewis Goodall Image Screengrab, Screengrab