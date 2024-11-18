Liz Truss said Britain needs a Donald Trump, and Britain begged to differ – 14 top takes
It’s unlikely to come as much of a shock to anyone to learn that those working around former PM Liz Truss consider her to be psychologically unsuited to the Downing Street job.
Turns out that it didn't just seem as if Liz Truss was mental … Liz Truss is ACTUALLY mental.
www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/…
— John Spiers (@squeezyjohn.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 2:11 PM
We’d humbly suggest that she’s also economically, diplomatically and cerebrally unsuited, and a recent comment from Lettuce Liz makes our point beautifully.
Liz Truss, speaking in New Delhi has said “Frankly, I think we need a British Trump. The question is who that individual might be.”
— Lewis Goodall (@lewisgoodall.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:07 AM
The UK hasn’t recovered from the man Trump called ‘Britain Trump’ – Boris Johnson – and certainly isn’t in good enough shape to cope with another one.
Here’s the internet’s verdict.
1.
Britain needs a Donald Trump about as much as America needs a Liz Truss.
@politico.eu
— Best for Britain (@bestforbritain.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:57 AM
2.
Doesn't need Bletchley Park to decode that the individual is her.
Truss is nuttier than squirrel shit.
— Peter Smith (@redpeter99.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:44 AM
3.
Yes, Liz. If only Britain would elect a far-right, racist, sexually abusive bigot with a total disregard for the law. Such a shame we never tried that.
— Pink Daisy (@pinkdaisy.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:15 AM
4.
Why limit it to a human? Could be a salad vegetable…
— Stephen McGann (@stephenmcgann.uk) November 18, 2024 at 11:06 AM
5.
The woman is mad!
What aspect of Trump does she think we need?
The dodgy business man? The liar? The inconsistent vacillator? The fraud? The charlatan? The religious fraud? The narcissist? The misogynist? The sexual predator?
Or a politician using oral violence to incite his followers?
Is that it?
— amandagillender.bsky.social (@amandagillender.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:06 AM
6.
We tried that experiment with the biggest clown we could find, Boris. It failed miserably.
7.
Just as well she's always wrong.
— EddieD1967 (@eddiedoc.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:10 AM
8.
Honestly feel like Liz Truss is just saying stuff for the sake of saying stuff
— Sophie (@sophiedebolle.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:26 AM
9.
Joey Essex giving his views on the Large Hadron Collider would be more relevant than Liz Truss commenting on British politics. Stop giving that useless lettuce airtime
— Lewis Jones (@lewisjones.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:03 AM
10.
Definitive proof that we don't need a British Trump.
— Henry Mance (@henrymance.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:52 AM
11.
He’s called Judd. He’s pretty good at snooker. And we definitely don’t need an orange one, thank you…
— Craig Winstanley (@cwinstan.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:37 AM
12.
— Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:12 AM
13.
Hatstand crazy Liz Truss flies to New Delhi to tell them that Britain needs its own version of adjudicated rapist/racist Donald Trump
Galloping clown show…
— Stuzi (@stuzipants.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:59 AM
14.
There's a certain craven madness to British politicians expressing admiration for a foreign leader who plans to put a 10% tariff on exports to the UK's biggest trade partner other than the EU.
— Gabriel Milland (@gabrielmilland.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:35 AM
There was only one credible name in the hat.
So, someone from a wealthy family who became a reality TV personality? Susannah from Trinny & Susannah.
— Caitlin Moran (@mscaitlinmoran.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:11 AM
It’s probably time.
Good Grief….
Hasn’t anyone staged an intervention yet?
— Victoria Brookes (@victoriabrookes.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM
READ MORE
Liz Truss shared her take on ‘Rachel Reeves’ punishment budget’ and Carol Vorderman’s takedown surely said it best
Source Lewis Goodall Image Screengrab, Screengrab