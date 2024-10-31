Celebrity budget carol vorderman Liz Truss

Liz Truss shared her take on ‘Rachel Reeves’ punishment budget’ and Carol Vorderman’s takedown surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2024

Prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss wasn’t in Parliament to hear Rachel Reeves’ first budget (and the first one delivered by a female chancellor, ever) because she was turfed out by her constituents at the last election.

But it didn’t stop the former Conservative MP turned self-style saviour of the western world sharing her verdict from her front room on Twitter, giving a very passable impression of someone who still thinks they are relevant to anyone, anywhere.

And it prompted no end of responses, very possibly more than the total number of people who watched it (don’t pretend you started it, let alone got to the end).

But we reckon the final word must surely go to Carol Vorderman, because we know how much Truss likes people harping back to this.

Boom.

To conclude …

And finally.

READ MORE

Jeremy Clarkson trolled Rachel Reeves and this A++ comeback hit the rest out of the park

Source @carolvorders @trussliz