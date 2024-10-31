Liz Truss shared her take on ‘Rachel Reeves’ punishment budget’ and Carol Vorderman’s takedown surely said it best

Celebrity budget carol vorderman Liz Truss

Prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss wasn’t in Parliament to hear Rachel Reeves’ first budget (and the first one delivered by a female chancellor, ever) because she was turfed out by her constituents at the last election.

But it didn’t stop the former Conservative MP turned self-style saviour of the western world sharing her verdict from her front room on Twitter, giving a very passable impression of someone who still thinks they are relevant to anyone, anywhere.

25 years of economic consensus has failed Britain. Today's Budget accelerates the doom loop of decline. Watch my analysis of Reeves' punishment Budget. pic.twitter.com/SpjobkHHCW — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 30, 2024

And it prompted no end of responses, very possibly more than the total number of people who watched it (don’t pretend you started it, let alone got to the end).

Your lack of self-awareness and contrition is absolutely staggering. You are demonstrably the least qualified person to comment on this – sit down and shut up. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 30, 2024

The doom loop of decline was your Budget Anyway why is a member of the public making a video statement on the Budget? — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 30, 2024

It genuinely takes guts for the likes of you to deliver a statement about this budget, or any other budget for that matter, after the catastrophic one your government delivered. Have some humility. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) October 30, 2024

This is like having my GP prescription critiqued by Dr. Shipman. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) October 30, 2024

You couldn’t find Norwich on a map of Norwich you donut — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 30, 2024

Says Captain Doom Loop… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 30, 2024

But we reckon the final word must surely go to Carol Vorderman, because we know how much Truss likes people harping back to this.

Watch your analysis?

Sorry but I have lettuce to chop — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) October 30, 2024

Boom.

To conclude …

Absolutly no shame, no brains and no sense of reality, you're like an AI robot without the intelligence

Get well soon Liz pic.twitter.com/UzipU0nRJL — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) October 30, 2024

And finally.

Shit, maybe the Budget really will work https://t.co/XtODLWToMH — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 30, 2024

