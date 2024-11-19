Celebrity brian cox marjorie taylor greene takedowns

Professor Brian Cox had the very best response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s climate change denial nonsense and it’s just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated November 19th, 2024

With world leaders gathered at Cop29 to come up with something – anything! – to help tackle the climate emergency, the spectre of fossil fuel devotee Donald Trump inevitably hangs heavy.

And few of his supporters are a more vocal climate change denier than Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has three conspiracy theories for breakfast.

We mention the Republican congresswoman because this particular tweet of hers has just been going viral again on Reddit.

It prompted no end of totally on-point replies …

But it was brought bang up to date after @nishsterling said this.

And it caught the attention of the great man himself, and his A++ response was out of this world.

It is!

READ MORE

This request for the pictures of ‘real England that luckily still exists’ got a hilariously British response – 17 favourite snapshots of modern life

Source @ProfBrianCox