Professor Brian Cox had the very best response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s climate change denial nonsense and it’s just fabulous

With world leaders gathered at Cop29 to come up with something – anything! – to help tackle the climate emergency, the spectre of fossil fuel devotee Donald Trump inevitably hangs heavy.

And few of his supporters are a more vocal climate change denier than Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has three conspiracy theories for breakfast.

We mention the Republican congresswoman because this particular tweet of hers has just been going viral again on Reddit.

If you believe that today’s “climate change” is caused by too much carbon, you have been fooled. We live on a spinning planet that rotates around a much bigger sun along with other planets and heavenly bodies rotating around the sun that all create gravitational pull on one… pic.twitter.com/Tpzpgd2K2i — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 15, 2023

It prompted no end of totally on-point replies …

Ohhhhh… we’re supposed to take the Jewish Space Laser Lady’s scientific assessment of climate change for fact, are we!? Ok. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 15, 2023

America- We are very sorry. —Georgia https://t.co/NgjuAYnt7N — Sweet Daddy Ghoul ✌️ ⚾️ (@m_millsey) April 15, 2023

You’re the dumbest of us. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 16, 2023

But it was brought bang up to date after @nishsterling said this.

And it caught the attention of the great man himself, and his A++ response was out of this world.

If you leave out the first paragraph it’s basically @EricIdle ‘s Galaxy Song. https://t.co/tY7lGSGpFt — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) November 19, 2024

It is!

I’ll stick to learning about planets from you Brian — William Brown (@FocusProb) November 19, 2024

"And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere up in space, because there's bugger all down here on Earth" …has never before sounded as accurate as it does right now. — Nick Spalding (@NickSpalding) November 19, 2024

I’d like to add that, given the spooky behaviour of entangled particles at a distance or that we’re all in a simulation or in a maverick multiverse alternate reality where orange, mentally challenged clowns become revered leaders, it’s entirely possible she’s correct. — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) November 19, 2024

