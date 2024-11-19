Sky News got its visuals mixed up for the farmers’ protest and it’s today’s funniest thing

News fails farmers sky news

No end of farmers were descending on London on Tuesday to protest against having to pay inheritance tax.

Just to (briefly) recap, farming businesses previously qualified for 100% inheritance tax relief, but now farms worth more than £1m will have to pay 20% on assets above that threshold (compared to the normal 40% rate).

Anyway, we mention it not to get into the debate about exactly how many farmers will be affected and whether it’s been blown up purely because of the fury of very wealthy people who bought loads of land to avoid paying their fare share, but because of this.

It’s a link on Sky News where they didn’t quite get the visuals right, and very funny it was too.

Goodness me. Do not mess with UK Farmers. They are properly tooled up pic.twitter.com/vK2pxcthLP — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) November 18, 2024

Boom!

Surface to air ballistic parsnips… — Sparky The Womble (@SparkyTheWomble) November 18, 2024

The farmers protest looks like it’ll be wild. pic.twitter.com/iGkUqSNu66 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) November 18, 2024

That escalated quickly….. — Λttic Rahman (@atticrahman) November 18, 2024

What are the farmers planning?!?!? pic.twitter.com/x39XWpmBgJ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 18, 2024

The US has finally given the farmers permission to use ATACMs to strike London — Josh! (@McNolf) November 18, 2024

Foolishly underestimated them. — Michael (@whufc79) November 18, 2024

Cor blimey that’ll spread some muck. — Lightyerpipe (@larco67955) November 18, 2024

To conclude …

And the say the French farmers know how to protest. https://t.co/h8YHx4W90O — Ray Kingston: Mallee Agitator (@MalleeRay) November 19, 2024

READ MORE

Professor Brian Cox had the very best response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s climate change denial nonsense and it’s just fabulous

Source @addicted2newz