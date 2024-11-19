News fails farmers sky news

Sky News got its visuals mixed up for the farmers’ protest and it’s today’s funniest thing

John Plunkett. Updated November 19th, 2024

No end of farmers were descending on London on Tuesday to protest against having to pay inheritance tax.

Just to (briefly) recap, farming businesses previously qualified for 100% inheritance tax relief, but now farms worth more than £1m will have to pay 20% on assets above that threshold (compared to the normal 40% rate).

Anyway, we mention it not to get into the debate about exactly how many farmers will be affected and whether it’s been blown up purely because of the fury of very wealthy people who bought loads of land to avoid paying their fare share, but because of this.

It’s a link on Sky News where they didn’t quite get the visuals right, and very funny it was too.

Boom!

To conclude …

READ MORE

Professor Brian Cox had the very best response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s climate change denial nonsense and it’s just fabulous

Source @addicted2newz