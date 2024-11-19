This ‘American’ visiting Blackpool is a fabulously funny watch and the people not getting the joke made it even better

US Americans blackpool

Time now to return to the cultural divide (chasm) between the UK and the US, and this particular American visitor to the fine city of Blackpool.

Now it’s not actually an American visitor but the work of @farawaylucy over on Insta and it’s superbly done and a very funny watch.

Bravo!

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

‘Top tier rage bait. Five stars.’

mattgrayyes ‘You are a bloody legend ‘

nadine.joyce ‘ the dedication to this series is undeniable heading to Bpooooool can I suggest Bolton next?? I’ll show ya round and buy the pies

melf_fielding ‘I don’t know what killed me off most, Vegas of the UK, Blackpool Illuminati or baby flying swans ‘

Except not everyone was getting the joke after it was shared by @cleveleysnews over on Twitter.

And it made it even better.

Up there with the microwaving tea lady. — Neil Ollerton (@CheltenhamDJ) November 18, 2024

I made it 3 seconds — Gio (@giotorra) November 18, 2024

The Black Pool!? Like it's some fucking Game of Thrones location — Gordon (@22Beardface) November 18, 2024

Honestly poor girl — JitTeRs (@Flemberger11) November 18, 2024

Poor you.

