This woman’s hilariously specific requirement on a TV property show sent it wildly viral and we’re still thinking about it

Here’s a minute or so from a TV property show that went viral on Twitter for reasons that will surely become obvious and we’ve still got questions, so many questions.

It’s a couple on the hunt for a new home – obviously – and one of them has a very particular requirement. To say any more would risk spoilers …

Extraordinary scenes, and a year after it went viral we’re still thinking about it (not constantly, obviously, that would be weird).

And these people surely said it best.

I like how Bob was clear that it wasn’t just that proximity to the gym wasn’t a priority for him, he actually wanted to specifically live farther away — Dregs (@Dreghz) November 22, 2023

Can’t believe she was complaining about a 20 minutes drive to the gym, that’s not even far away! — Let (@wingeddirewolf) November 22, 2023

Is she a personal trainer? Becase that makes sense… — Emily Turner (@ETWriteHome) November 22, 2023

Sara never heard of…JOGGING ON SIX ACRES OF LAND???? — Sir Rafael ‘Raggedy’ Ramirez III (@septienes) November 23, 2023

Yeah, I think she’s talking about a guy named Jim and he’s talking about the place with ellipticals. — Shamoniki (@shamoniki) November 22, 2023

Buying a half-million dollar house but can’t buy some damn dumbbells and a treadmill — Smitty (@TheeSmitty) November 22, 2023

feels like the producers told them to do this to drag the show out to the right length — well-Red librarian (@yayfreire) November 22, 2023

Sara Buy A Treadmill Challenge — Maura (@Mauracarney1) November 22, 2023

Just in case you were wondering (apparently!) …

This person had a theory.

Caption says gym but I think she meant Jim — extremely pleasant mail delivery guy (@dumbmailguy) November 22, 2023

To conclude, this.

cannot stop laughing at this https://t.co/cCtFRWe9TX — hil (@plume__) November 22, 2023

Source @plume__