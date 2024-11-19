Celebrity farmers Jeremy Clarkson Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire magnificently owned Jeremy Clarkson at the farmers’ protest and it’s a simply fabulous watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 19th, 2024

Farmers from across the country descended on London on Tuesday to protest against inheritance tax changes which will see the richest and most well off among them subject to the levy for the first time.

And wealthy landowners don’t come much more high profile than Jeremy Clarkson, who has helped give the whole thing a status it would surely otherwise have lacked.

Clarkson was there today, of course, and we’re very glad to say that Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire was also there and managed to get a few minutes with the former Top Gear presenter.

And it’s fair to say that only one of them emerged from it with any credit. You can have three guesses and the first two don’t count.

That was absolutely magnificently done. And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

