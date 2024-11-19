Victoria Derbyshire magnificently owned Jeremy Clarkson at the farmers’ protest and it’s a simply fabulous watch

Celebrity farmers Jeremy Clarkson Victoria Derbyshire

Farmers from across the country descended on London on Tuesday to protest against inheritance tax changes which will see the richest and most well off among them subject to the levy for the first time.

could all the tractor twats clogging up London today please bog off back to your farms and pay your taxes

pay your congestion charge

pay your Ulez

milk your cows

and take Jeremy Clarkson with you @JeremyClarkson pic.twitter.com/c9sLvxoQBf — dave is on bluesky ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 19, 2024

And wealthy landowners don’t come much more high profile than Jeremy Clarkson, who has helped give the whole thing a status it would surely otherwise have lacked.

Clarkson was there today, of course, and we’re very glad to say that Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire was also there and managed to get a few minutes with the former Top Gear presenter.

And it’s fair to say that only one of them emerged from it with any credit. You can have three guesses and the first two don’t count.

“So it’s not about you, it’s not about your farm and the fact you bought a farm to avoid inheritance tax?”@vicderbyshire speaks to Jeremy Clarkson at the farmers’ protest in Westminster where thousands of farmers are protesting the government’s inheritance tax plans. pic.twitter.com/9KwoiEbImz — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 19, 2024

That was absolutely magnificently done. And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

1.

Skewered. Look at his face — David Wimble (@DaveWimblePhoto) November 19, 2024

2.

Fair play for calling out his bullshit https://t.co/f0tgN8qAsQ — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) November 19, 2024

3.

Can’t stand up to a moments actual scrutiny on his position — Mike McMahon (@MikeyMcMahon) November 19, 2024

4.

If Jeremy Clarkson wants to be the face of the farming protests he needs to make an actual case, rather than simply spout “Classic BBC!” to legitimate and simple questions. https://t.co/dALaP4Gm92 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) November 19, 2024

5.

I’d always wondered what he was like behind the mischievous, laddish TV persona and if the punch-up was just a one-off. Now I know. A bully and a thug to the core. — James Pfeffer (@jamespfeffer) November 19, 2024

6.